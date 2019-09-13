Hillary Clinton reads her leaked emails that are part of art installation at Venice Biennale

Her emails being leaked by Wikileaks may have damaged Hillary Clinton’s prospects of becoming the president in 2016, but they are now part of an art installation. And , Clinton recently sat down at the art exhibit and read out several pages from the collection of emails.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate stopped by at the art exhibition at Despar Teatro Italia in Venice, to sit at a replica of the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk and read out pages from her ‘leaked emails’.

With the campaign for the next presidential election is in full swing, the former secretary of state tweeted: “Someone alert the House GOP,” adding she found her emails at “the Venice Biennale”.

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

After Clinton’s appearance at the exhibition, which was built into a balcony jutting over a supermarket, she said the episode involving her emails was one of the “strangest” and most “absurd” events in American political history, reported The New York Times.

The artist behind the show, Kenneth Goldsmith, downloaded and printed the emails that were already publicly available on the internet via WikiLeaks and the state department with the redactions still in place.

“Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice,” the artist tweeted with several images. “She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails.”

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

According to Francesco Ragazzi, the curator of the exhibition, the installation aims to show that “the pile of papers is rather unimpressive, rebutting Trump’s efforts to make them monumental.” And it’s also to examine how the case “changed irrevocably” issues about privacy, transparency, propaganda and democracy in Western politics. Ragazzi told TIME Magazine.

Clinton told Italian mediapersons after the visit that the show is “an artistic way of making the same point I made in the book I wrote.” She also said there is nothing controversial in the emails and added, “Anyone can go in and look at them,” she said. “There is nothing there.”

Hillary Clinton’s statement after seeing my show, given during an interview to Italian TV, Part 1 (credit: Giuseppe Cordioli) pic.twitter.com/ykwQvrl94q — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 12, 2019

The exhibition opened on May 9 and is open till November 24 as part of the 58th Biennale of Visual Arts.

The leaked emails that Wikileaks claimed were sent between 2009 and 2013, centered on how Clinton had set up a private email account while she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. After the hack, an FBI investigation followed and found that of the 30,000 emails Clinton provided to the State Department from her server back in 2014, 110 contained classified information at the time they were sent or received. The agency did not press any charges against Clinton, though then-FBI Director James Comey slammed her and her aides for being “extremely careless.”

Incidentally, it later emerged that Ivanka Trump, who is an advisor to her father President Trump, had sent hundreds of messages about government business from a personal email account in 2017. Trump had defended his daughter’s actions.

The president said his daughter’s use of a personal email address was “unlike Hillary Clinton” because of the private server that Clinton had in her house. “This was just early on when she came in,” Trump had said of Ivanka Trump’s emails. “And it’s all fake news,” he added.