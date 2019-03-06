Toggle Menu
Hillary Clinton called ‘Queen of Shade’ after trolling Trump with Mean Girls GIFhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/hillary-clinton-trolls-donald-trump-on-twitter-with-mean-girls-gif-and-tweeple-cant-handle-it-5614076/

Hillary Clinton called ‘Queen of Shade’ after trolling Trump with Mean Girls GIF

Reacting to the US President's condescending tweet and indicating that she's done with the “Crooked Hilary” references, Clinton tweeted a GIF from the film Mean Girl featuring Racheal McAdams.

Hillary clinton, donald trump, trump hillary clinton tweet, mean girls, hillary mean girls tweet, funny news, viral news, indian express
Hillary Clinton’s clapback tweet to Donald Trump is winning the internet!

Thanks to the internet, and especially Twitter, politicians have found unique ways to target each other and sometimes the result can be quite entertaining. Recently, Donald Trump shared his thoughts about Hillary Clinton not running for president in 2020 with a sarcastic tweet, but the former presidential candidate’s reply is winning the internet.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?” the US President tweeted. “She will be sorely missed!” he wrote.

Reacting to the US President’s condescending tweet and indicating that she’s done with the “Crooked Hilary” references, Clinton tweeted a GIF from the film Mean Girl featuring Racheal McAdams. She tweeted out a GIF showing the film’s popular lead character Regina George asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”, and people didn’t take too long to figure what she was saying.

Many said the former Secretary of State was the “Queen of Shade”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MS Dhoni running away from a fan triggers meme fest online
2 6-yr-old gets stuck in toilet seat playing games on mobile, rescued by firefighters
3 Watch: Man's dance moves to iconic Doordarshan News tune goes viral