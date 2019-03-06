Hillary Clinton called ‘Queen of Shade’ after trolling Trump with Mean Girls GIF

Thanks to the internet, and especially Twitter, politicians have found unique ways to target each other and sometimes the result can be quite entertaining. Recently, Donald Trump shared his thoughts about Hillary Clinton not running for president in 2020 with a sarcastic tweet, but the former presidential candidate’s reply is winning the internet.

“Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?” the US President tweeted. “She will be sorely missed!” he wrote.

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Reacting to the US President’s condescending tweet and indicating that she’s done with the “Crooked Hilary” references, Clinton tweeted a GIF from the film Mean Girl featuring Racheal McAdams. She tweeted out a GIF showing the film’s popular lead character Regina George asking, “Why are you so obsessed with me?”, and people didn’t take too long to figure what she was saying.

Many said the former Secretary of State was the “Queen of Shade”.

And then @HillaryClinton tweeted a #MeanGirls gif to 45 and for a brief moment everything was perfect. https://t.co/BKZJTjHKxR — Richard (@RichardReflects) March 6, 2019

On Earth 2, we have a presidential twitter feed that looks like this, instead of the one we have. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 6, 2019

Hot take: Hillary Clinton learning internet culture is so endearing and wholesome to me. Maybe its bc my mom is doing the same thing right now and I think its cute but I feel like yall get way too pressed about it https://t.co/vHE8kjb0LG — Hailey❄❄❄ (@XxHaileyJoxX) March 6, 2019

One time, @HillaryClinton punched me in the face. It was AWESOME! https://t.co/mr6puObNKg — Rey McSwiff (@TomorroeJones) March 6, 2019

This response to @realDonaldTrump‘s latest old bigoted man drunk in a pub corner style tirade is, quite simply, magnificent. https://t.co/4ezU4VbEC1 — Alun D Pughe (@alundpughe) March 6, 2019

Slay, rightful POTUS, slay! 🔥🔥🔥 — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) March 6, 2019

This is the best tweet of 2019 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2019

Trump is desperately trying to figure out how to tweet out GIFs… that will take him 6 months at least — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 5, 2019

Hillary Rodham Clinton made a Mean Girls reference. pic.twitter.com/OWBJcoyrWX — Becca Morgan (@itsmebeccam) March 5, 2019

Hillary Clinton won the election AND the internet. — Science-Based afKiff (@afkiff) March 6, 2019

DAMNIT TO HELL HILLARY I WANT YOU AS MY PRESIDENT AND I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR IT — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 5, 2019

Fox News right now pic.twitter.com/QaXDoFJK0k — rol magaña 八 (@rol_o) March 5, 2019

2016 really will never end, will it? https://t.co/O5It6uE5FJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 5, 2019

you should be in The Hague, and I do mean the intern who tweeted this, not just Hillary https://t.co/OdF0egEqZl — Nordic Model Heliogabalus (@bushido_thot) March 5, 2019