Netizens relate as time notification pops up during Hillary Clinton’s Zoom interview on TV

While some were confused seeing the message pop-up on screen others thought it was relatable.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was being interviewed on television from New York via Zoom when viewers noticed a familiar pop-up on screen that said “Your meeting will end in 10 min”. Although the pop-up appeared briefly, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot and soon screenshots were shared on social media.

The incident took place during The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, while Clinton was talking to the show’s host on various issues related to the first presidential debate.

Former Secretaries of State/winners of presidential popular vote also get time limits on Zoom/video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/cHKgAZrk8x — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) September 30, 2020

People on social media found this extremely relatable and many said they wouldn’t feel as embarrassed the next time it happened with them. Many wondered whether it was Clinton or the news channel that had run out of time. Soon, jokes followed.

Hillary Clinton just nearly got cut-off on MSNBC for running out of time and not having a Zoom Pro account and I’ve never seen a more perfect DNC moment. — Brock Wilbur (@brockwilbur) September 30, 2020

The nightmare of all producers relying on ZOOM for live interviews. https://t.co/LPrdtpP18m — James Santelli is ready to be hurt by PITT again (@JamesSantelli) September 30, 2020

I had to turn of MSNBC. This is perfect. https://t.co/E0UcWQiay9 — Bad things happen in Philadelphia (@Jack_Beitz) September 30, 2020

I love how @HillaryClinton reminds everyone to wear a mask. https://t.co/0WloUm1SE0 — Jason Elsom (@JasonElsom) September 30, 2020

Well…No meeting should be more than 40 mins. #WorkingSmart — 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐌𝐃 (@aalkermd) September 30, 2020

Ha.Ha.Ha. Happens to everyone I guess. 2020 sucks ay https://t.co/LapIH3FJbJ — Namodh Edirisinghe (@NamodhE) September 30, 2020

Pfffft. That wouldn’t have happened if she had a private server. https://t.co/bsBTjl2y0W — Prasanna Pendse (@PrasannaPendse) September 30, 2020

Hillary Clinton on MSNBC with that free Zoom account. Me too, Madame Secretary. Me too. #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/bkSJg3Wj2f — Caseen Gaines (@caseengaines) September 30, 2020

Is it weird that I respect her a little more for not having Zoom Pro — Sophie Alice Acton (@prosateuse) September 30, 2020

While Hillary Clinton was doing a live remote interview on MSNBC, this pop-up came on the screen. For some reason I was comforted to know she uses the free version of Zoom like the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/xM8lI1rdQw — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 30, 2020

lol We have all been there!♡ — ResistanceFighter #BOYCOTTNRA #StoptheGOP (@PhilbrickAlice) September 30, 2020

Technology doesn’t discriminate… ⚡ — Kushagra Agarwal (@kushagra_agr) September 30, 2020

A special council will be appointed. — Kevin (@KevinInnga) September 30, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve read on here all night. So relatable! — Kiersta (@Kiersta) September 30, 2020

Clinton, a former US Secretary of State, also responded to the jokes and tweeted that she would upgrade her account.

