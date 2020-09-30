scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Netizens relate as time notification pops up during Hillary Clinton’s Zoom interview on TV

The incident took place during The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, when Clinton was talking to the show's host about the first US presidential debate.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2020 6:36:28 pm
hillary clinton, zoom call limit, hillary clinton zoom limit, hillary clinton msnbc zoom limit, us presidential debate, hillary clinton viral zoom limit, indian express,While some were confused seeing the message pop-up on screen others thought it was relatable.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was being interviewed on television from New York via Zoom when viewers noticed a familiar pop-up on screen that said “Your meeting will end in 10 min”. Although the pop-up appeared briefly, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot and soon screenshots were shared on social media.

The incident took place during The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, while Clinton was talking to the show’s host on various issues related to the first presidential debate.

People on social media found this extremely relatable and many said they wouldn’t feel as embarrassed the next time it happened with them. Many wondered whether it was Clinton or the news channel that had run out of time. Soon, jokes followed.

Clinton, a former US Secretary of State, also responded to the jokes and tweeted that she would upgrade her account.

