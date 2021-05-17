Hilarious video showing museums in Covid times has netizens amused

"Here you go, Vincent van Gogh," he adds while giving a mask to the Dutch painter as he appears in the video.

The digital content creator and TikTok star Zach King has yet again floored netizens with a creative clip showcasing how museums would be amid the ongoing pandemic.

The 31-year-old, who recently was confirmed for having the most followers on TikTok, shared a hilarious clip on Twitter, featuring how the work of famous artists would be displayed in the year 2021.

“Alright everybody, the museum is going Covid compliant. You need to wear masks at all times,” Zach can be heard saying in the video as he hands over face masks to all the characters of the famous paintings put on the wall. “Here you go, Vincent van Gogh,” he adds while giving a mask to the Dutch painter as he appears in the video. Here, take a look:

In no time, the 24-second clip went viral on the microblogging website and garnered over 1.5 million views.

