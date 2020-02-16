Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Video of TV weatherman braving snow attack by locals goes viral

The video was also shared by the media network along with a caption that read, "When you’re a weatherman ❄️ in #Kurdistan Region, expect the unexpected!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 16, 2020 6:17:02 pm
TV weatherman snowball attack viral video, Though the reporter initially tries to brave the attack and dodge the first few snowballs thrown at him, he later gives in.

While reporting in snow may not always be easy, a weatherman found himself facing a different challenge while giving an account of the climate in parts of Iraqi Kurdistan.

ALSO READ | Kashmiri teen girl becomes overnight sensation after ‘reporting’ on snowfall, wins hearts online

A video of the reporter, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man preventing himself from snowballs being thrown at him by the locals. Though the reporter initially tries to brave the attack and dodge the first few snowballs thrown at him, he later gives in when people and children continue to attack him.

Watch the video here:

Here is how people reacted to the viral video:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

