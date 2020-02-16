Video of TV weatherman braving snow attack by locals goes viral

Though the reporter initially tries to brave the attack and dodge the first few snowballs thrown at him, he later gives in. Though the reporter initially tries to brave the attack and dodge the first few snowballs thrown at him, he later gives in.

While reporting in snow may not always be easy, a weatherman found himself facing a different challenge while giving an account of the climate in parts of Iraqi Kurdistan.

A video of the reporter, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man preventing himself from snowballs being thrown at him by the locals. Though the reporter initially tries to brave the attack and dodge the first few snowballs thrown at him, he later gives in when people and children continue to attack him.

The video was also shared by the media network along with a caption that read, “When you’re a weatherman ❄️ in #Kurdistan Region, expect the unexpected!”

Watch the video here:

When you’re a weatherman ❄️ in #Kurdistan Region, expect the unexpected! pic.twitter.com/m2laJB84fE — Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) February 14, 2020

