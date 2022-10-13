This hilarious Twitter thread shows people using ‘100% of their brain’

Bill Gates is often said to prefer lazy people to do a hard job because they “will find an easy way to do it”. Whether or not the billionaire philanthropist actually does so, a Twitter thread claiming to prove the unconventional wisdom is going viral now.

The thread, posted by the Twitter user ᴏʟᴜᴍɪᴅᴇ (@mideysmith), shows a series of pictures in which people from across the world show easy hacks to do a myriad of tasks, be it painting, watching something on your phone while flying, riding a bicycle or eating at a wedding.

ALSO READ | Twitter user explains 40 concepts in ‘megathread’, netizens call it informative

These pictures of clever hacks have gathered over five lakh likes since they were posted on Tuesday.

My father used to say that if necessity is the mother of invention, then laziness is the father of innovation 💡. — Brother JC (@JC_de_Diamant) October 12, 2022

Like they say.. Laziest people are the best inventors cause they somehow find a way to complete a task with minimum efforts and time. — Priya Meena (@priyameena28) October 12, 2022

This should probably be added😂💔 pic.twitter.com/ldDJUiekY5 — KayChops (@_theBlesser) October 11, 2022

A Twitter user commented, “My father used to say that if necessity is the mother of invention, then laziness is the father of innovation 💡”.

Another person wrote, “Like they say.. Laziest people are the best inventors cause they somehow find a way to complete a task with minimum efforts and time.”

People also shared their own easy hacks. “For those who have eye problem can’t see far without lens..if you want to read or see far distant object just take your camera and zoom in 😂,” a Twitter user advised.