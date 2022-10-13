scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

This hilarious Twitter thread shows people using ‘100% of their brain’

The viral thread shows that the laziest people come up with some of the best hacks.

Viral hacks, Viral hacks twitter, Lazy people hacks, life hacks, funny viral tweets, Indian express

Bill Gates is often said to prefer lazy people to do a hard job because they “will find an easy way to do it”. Whether or not the billionaire philanthropist actually does so, a Twitter thread claiming to prove the unconventional wisdom is going viral now.

The thread, posted by the Twitter user ᴏʟᴜᴍɪᴅᴇ (@mideysmith), shows a series of pictures in which people from across the world show easy hacks to do a myriad of tasks, be it painting, watching something on your phone while flying, riding a bicycle or eating at a wedding.

ALSO READ |Twitter user explains 40 concepts in ‘megathread’, netizens call it informative

These pictures of clever hacks have gathered over five lakh likes since they were posted on Tuesday.

A Twitter user commented, “My father used to say that if necessity is the mother of invention, then laziness is the father of innovation 💡”.

Another person wrote, “Like they say.. Laziest people are the best inventors cause they somehow find a way to complete a task with minimum efforts and time.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

People also shared their own easy hacks. “For those who have eye problem can’t see far without lens..if you want to read or see far distant object just take your camera and zoom in 😂,” a Twitter user advised.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 06:10:13 pm
Next Story

PM Modi lays foundation stone for bulk drug park, flags off Vande Bharat Express in Himachal

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement