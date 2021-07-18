scorecardresearch
‘At least they patch it up’: Tweet showing damaged road in UK is now a hilarious viral thread

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2021 6:03:39 pm
A Twitter post highlighting a damaged, patchy road in Britain where the potholes were filled with tar seems to have struck a chord with netizens. Soon after the picture was shared on the microblogging website by @NoContextBrits, it was bombarded with many similar pictures of roads from around the world.

“Only in Britain would a road look like this,” read the tweet, which garnered over 85,000 likes at the time of writing and has now turned into a viral thread. Here, take a look:

A damaged road is clearly a problem faced by people all around and many were quick to respond to the post with their own ‘damaged road’ version. From Russia, Nigeria, Argentina, Pakistan, and of course India, netizens promptly shared pictures of pothole-filled roads.

“Meanwhile in Argentina, we celebrate our pothole’s birthdays,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of a birthday cake with a number 3 candle on it.

While another posted a picture of a vehicle drowned in a sinkhole along with a caption that read, “Meanwhile in South Africa.”

