‘At least they patch it up’: Tweet showing damaged road in UK is now a hilarious viral thread

A Twitter post highlighting a damaged, patchy road in Britain where the potholes were filled with tar seems to have struck a chord with netizens. Soon after the picture was shared on the microblogging website by @NoContextBrits, it was bombarded with many similar pictures of roads from around the world.
“Only in Britain would a road look like this,” read the tweet, which garnered over 85,000 likes at the time of writing and has now turned into a viral thread. Here, take a look:
Only in Britain would a road look like this. pic.twitter.com/hIfTdaXlCq
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) July 17, 2021
A damaged road is clearly a problem faced by people all around and many were quick to respond to the post with their own ‘damaged road’ version. From Russia, Nigeria, Argentina, Pakistan, and of course India, netizens promptly shared pictures of pothole-filled roads.
“Meanwhile in Argentina, we celebrate our pothole’s birthdays,” tweeted a user while sharing a picture of a birthday cake with a number 3 candle on it.
Meanwhile in Argentina, we celebrate our pothole’s birthdays. pic.twitter.com/0NwpUDQzHZ
— vadreitor (@VadraSebastian) July 17, 2021
While another posted a picture of a vehicle drowned in a sinkhole along with a caption that read, “Meanwhile in South Africa.”
Meanwhile in South Africa 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fgEOjkpr71
— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) July 17, 2021
At least they try to patch it up. Meanwhile here in India.. pic.twitter.com/KLWoBJOtfO
— Dillan (@Dillan_Dsouza23) July 17, 2021
You’ve not seen Uganda potholes . pic.twitter.com/HDqSLqm7Ie
— Keem96🥤 (@Keem961) July 17, 2021
*laughs in South African potholes* pic.twitter.com/IW6uizbzwo
— The Muffin Man (@NOT_ongama) July 17, 2021
This is Akute in Ogun State Nigeria. Levels pic.twitter.com/HFMSMisa4W
— Lola Okunrin (@lollypeezle) July 17, 2021
— 𝔟𝔢𝔫 (@benedictmbom) July 17, 2021
*laughs in Russian roads*
At least, yours have patches, mate. pic.twitter.com/XH6bYIJePs
— Legs of a man (@shitfuc67100696) July 17, 2021
There’s a place called Karachi. pic.twitter.com/vRzYfFOnUV
— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 17, 2021
