Cat-astrophic: Images of cat exploring a switchboard leave netizens in splits

Cat species are known to be inquisitive in nature. The fact was evident after pictures of a cat experimenting with an open switchboard showed how the animal’s”curiosity” could put it in a dangerous situation. A user @owurakuwaa on Twitter shared pictures of a domestic cat exploring an open switchboard.

The photographs showed that the cat’s adventurism did not have a desirable end. “Curiosity almost killed the cat last night,” the user tweeted along with the pictures of the visually spooked out cat, who probably got a mild electric shock during her “investigation”.

Curiosity almost killed the cat last night😂 pic.twitter.com/3Vq2eH6u1f — Gladys👅💦 (@owurakuwaa) August 6, 2019

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to trigger hilarious reactions online. While some compared the cat’s electrified hairdo to physicist Albert Einstein, others called the incident a “catastrophic experience”.

What CURIOUS CAT ia really about here. https://t.co/kY0r9wMuXN — Sunkanmi_H (@Sunkanmi_H) August 8, 2019

😂😂😂😂 ah I tried not to laugh at the 3rd image only to burst out laughing at the 4th 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/pisP4SoWUS — Theshinobi (@MwaiDee) August 8, 2019

The real curious cat✅ https://t.co/hwSGPTLXV5 — Slim Tall Omar (@PharoukSanda) August 8, 2019

Why am I seeing Albert Einstein¿???

Or it’s just me eyes. https://t.co/bA1mUGnB2x — C H I K A (@ChikamsoAni1) August 8, 2019

Mans came out looking like a mad scientist 😂😂 — optimist prime (@louiemagnums) August 6, 2019