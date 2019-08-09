Toggle Menu
Cat-astrophic: Images of cat exploring a switchboard leave netizens in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/hilarious-pictures-of-curious-cat-exploring-a-switchboard-leave-netizens-in-splits-5888639/

Cat-astrophic: Images of cat exploring a switchboard leave netizens in splits

"Curiosity almost killed the cat last night," the user tweeted along with the pictures of the visually spooked out cat, who probably got a mild electric shock during her "investigation".

electrified cat, electrified curious cat, curious cat viral pictures, curious cat twitter viral pictures,
Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to trigger hilarious reactions online.

Cat species are known to be inquisitive in nature. The fact was evident after pictures of a cat experimenting with an open switchboard showed how the animal’s”curiosity” could put it in a dangerous situation. A user @owurakuwaa on Twitter shared pictures of a domestic cat exploring an open switchboard.

ALSO READ | This cat’s ‘drinking problem’ triggers hilarious reactions on social media

The photographs showed that the cat’s adventurism did not have a desirable end. “Curiosity almost killed the cat last night,” the user tweeted along with the pictures of the visually spooked out cat, who probably got a mild electric shock during her “investigation”.

Once tweeted, it did not take long for the post to trigger hilarious reactions online. While some compared the cat’s electrified hairdo to physicist Albert Einstein, others called the incident a “catastrophic experience”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android