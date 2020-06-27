Highway crash destroys brand new Lamborghini, photos pain many online

People turned the two photo into meme, sharing this is exactly how 2020 is going. (@WYP_RPU/Twitter) People turned the two photo into meme, sharing this is exactly how 2020 is going. (@WYP_RPU/Twitter)

It could take a lifetime to buy a luxury car, but, unfortunately, destroying it can take literally minutes. Thousands of people are heartbroken after seeing a picture of a brand new Lamborghini badly damaged in a crash, just minutes after leaving the showroom.

In a tweet, the West Yorkshire Police in England said the new vehicle had stopped in a lane and was sadly hit from behind by an innocent motorist. The car had been on the roads for just 20 minutes after being purchased, when the accident took place. The rear of the car was completely wrecked in the collision, with image showing one wheel even missing!

“It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried,” the cops wrote with one photo of the perfectly new car and other damaged one.

M1 Ossett today – It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

The car is said to have been a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which can fetch as much as $266,325 depending on the model, according to Carbuzz.

According to a report by BBC, authorities were called at around 1 pm with reports of a two-vehicle collision. Part of the motorway was shut while the van and Lamborghini were moved. “The driver of the van suffered head injuries in the collision, although they were not thought to be serious,” the report added.

People on social media were sad to see the luxury car in a deplorable condition and said it totally sums up how 2020 is going for all.

