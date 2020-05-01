Follow Us:
Watch: High winds swing scaffolding carrying window cleaners

The dramatic video shows the scaffolding swinging and spinning violently due to the strong winds, even as the workers on it hold on.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 1, 2020 7:36:41 pm
Window cleaners, Window cleaners dangling from skyscrapers, South Florida, Sunny Isles Beach Trending news, Indian Express news The workers managed to lower the scaffold to a nearby balcony and no injuries were reported.

Two workers who were on a scaffolding were tossed from side to side by strong winds while they were cleaning the windows of a skyscraper in South Florida. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Both workers hung on to the scaffolding attached to a residential building as the strong winds hit it. The dramatic video shows the scaffolding swinging and spinning violently due to the strong winds.

Watch the video here:

 

The scaffolding can also be seen slamming into a window. According to an ABC News report, no injuries were reported as the workers were able to lower themselves to a nearby balcony.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

