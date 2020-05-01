Watch: High winds swing scaffolding carrying window cleaners

The workers managed to lower the scaffold to a nearby balcony and no injuries were reported. The workers managed to lower the scaffold to a nearby balcony and no injuries were reported.

Two workers who were on a scaffolding were tossed from side to side by strong winds while they were cleaning the windows of a skyscraper in South Florida. The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Both workers hung on to the scaffolding attached to a residential building as the strong winds hit it. The dramatic video shows the scaffolding swinging and spinning violently due to the strong winds.

Watch the video here:

The scaffolding can also be seen slamming into a window. According to an ABC News report, no injuries were reported as the workers were able to lower themselves to a nearby balcony.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd