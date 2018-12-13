‘High-tech’ dancing robot in Russia turns out to be a man wearing a costume

A Robot showcased at a Russian tech show turned out to be a man dressed in a costume. News footage from the country’s state television channel showed Boris the Robot walking, talking and dancing at the tech show in Yaroslavl. Though the organisers did not pass off Boris as an actual robot, the state television featured it as a “high-tech” innovation.

According to The Guardian, Russia-24 praised the Robot and bragged about its ability to have “learned to dance”. However, a Russian website TJournal was quick to notice the flaws in the claims made by the channel. Watch the video here:

The website listed out a series of questions about the robot and its performance. They questioned why the Robot was missing its “external sensors” and was making “unnecessary movements” while dancing? However, a photograph later shared on social media showed that Boris was a man dressed in a robot suit.

Первый день работы форума “Проектория” открыли 6 авторских уроков лучших педагогов Россииhttps://t.co/ON227RuGhz pic.twitter.com/YDeu8RW9un — Вести-Ярославль (@VestiYaroslavl) December 11, 2018

Designed by a company called Show Robots, Boris is an “Alyosha the Robot” costume. The £3,000 (Rs 2,71,741) suit comes with a microphone and tablet display, and creates a “near total illusion that before you stands a real robot”. Later a photograph was shared by MBKh Media showed the actor in the robot suit before the show.