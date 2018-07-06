Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Hidden messages on bananas have left Internet users ‘scared’

Internet users came across hidden messages etched on bananas, and now they are scared. With creepy one-liners and scary messages scratched on peel of the fruit, Tweeple are going bananas with this prank.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 6, 2018 12:45:40 pm
creepy messages, eeire message pranks, hidden message prank, eerie message ideas, prank ideas, viral news, trending news, odd news, funny news, indian express Scary message etched on banana peels may be the new favourite prank Netizens discovered. (Source: @kevinbiegel/ Twitter)

Halloween may be months away but people are trying out new ways to scare others. Pranks with eerie messages are not new, be it on a note by the bedside table or on the first page of your text books. But now it seems even strangers are trying to pass on hidden messages on peels of fruits!

ALSO SEE | From Dali to Pluto: This amazing banana art will blow your mind

American television writer-producer Kevin Biegel recently bought some bananas from a supermarket and saw ‘scary’ hidden message written on its peel. “Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets,” Biegel tweeted with photos showing a message ‘I know what you did’.

Although quite creepy, Biegel admitted he liked it, saying “favourite new thing”. And it seems Twitterati can’t agree more. With over 60,000 likes in just a day, now others are coming up with their eerie lines to scare their friends and family. “Oh my gosh, that’s evil & genius all at the same time,” quipped one user while another came up with a witty message and suggested they could write, “PLEASE DON’T SKIN ME ALIVE!!”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Have you tried this before? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement