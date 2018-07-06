Hidden messages on bananas have left Internet users ‘scared’

Scary message etched on banana peels may be the new favourite prank Netizens discovered. (Source: @kevinbiegel/ Twitter) Scary message etched on banana peels may be the new favourite prank Netizens discovered. (Source: @kevinbiegel/ Twitter)

Halloween may be months away but people are trying out new ways to scare others. Pranks with eerie messages are not new, be it on a note by the bedside table or on the first page of your text books. But now it seems even strangers are trying to pass on hidden messages on peels of fruits!

American television writer-producer Kevin Biegel recently bought some bananas from a supermarket and saw ‘scary’ hidden message written on its peel. “Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets,” Biegel tweeted with photos showing a message ‘I know what you did’.

Favorite new thing: Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets. pic.twitter.com/aDOMd3K8cX — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) July 5, 2018

Although quite creepy, Biegel admitted he liked it, saying “favourite new thing”. And it seems Twitterati can’t agree more. With over 60,000 likes in just a day, now others are coming up with their eerie lines to scare their friends and family. “Oh my gosh, that’s evil & genius all at the same time,” quipped one user while another came up with a witty message and suggested they could write, “PLEASE DON’T SKIN ME ALIVE!!”

Here are some of the best reactions:

Banana grams: The Movie. — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) July 5, 2018

It hurts when you peel me. — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) July 5, 2018

“PLEASE DON’T SKIN ME ALIVE!!” — Hannibal Lecter🌊 (@Humanitarian66) July 5, 2018

…oh man…my 10 yr old is gonna get trolled with this! 1st msg

“I see you”

2nd msg

“I’m watching you”

3rd msg

“I’m here”

4th msg

“I’m behind you” — Bunnyfufu84 (@Bunnyfufu84) July 5, 2018

This crypto banana message reads, “HALP IM BEING HELD BY 1001 DALMATIANS” pic.twitter.com/BNUBjvStzA — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 5, 2018

I know what you did. You split my family apart! 🍌🍨 🍒 — Fran Bigman (@franbig) July 6, 2018

I want to scratch “vote better next time” — TumbrelDriverKika (@csodacsirke) July 5, 2018

Can you fit “you in danger girl” on a banana? https://t.co/hFqNkqRuHt — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 5, 2018

Do one for me that says SO MUCH POTASSIUM — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) July 5, 2018

Scratches “Property of Monsanto” and waits for chaos to ensue pic.twitter.com/tv64BuwH5p — Michael B. Pippen (@RayS702) July 5, 2018

I don’t even want to retweet this one….So that no more people know about it, and the rest of us can be the banana hackers to the unknowing. I’m sick like that😁 pic.twitter.com/BBNm17CwFV — Leah⚘ (@leah7688) July 6, 2018

HA HA HA HA!!! THAT’S WICKED I LOVE IT !!! HA HA HA HA HA!!! — AlternateFab (@GigglesFabulous) July 5, 2018

This… is some next level trolling :) https://t.co/tv1WkbirM1 — 🌻 𝙼𝚎𝚊𝚍𝚘𝚠 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚜 🌻 (@notameadow) July 5, 2018

Oh my gosh, that’s evil & genius all at the same time 😏 — lauren girard (@laureniscooking) July 5, 2018

Have you tried this before? Tell us in comments below.

