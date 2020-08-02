Spot the dog: Netizens struggle to find hidden dog in this viral picture

Sharing the picture of a messy bed, the user captioned,” I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.(Picture credit: Reddit/r/aww) Sharing the picture of a messy bed, the user captioned,” I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.(Picture credit: Reddit/r/aww)

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started, people on social media have been enthusiastic about pet puzzles and optical illusions.

From ‘Spot the Pug’ to ‘Find the Feline‘, the latest one in the mix involves finding a pet beagle, who is hiding in plain sight.

Shared by a user on Reddit’s r/aww thread, the picture features a bedroom. However, somewhere in the picture, a beagle is hiding and people on the internet are struggling to find it.

Sharing the picture of a messy bed, the user captioned,” I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.

While many struggled to find the canine, others found the dog quickly enough. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those of you who couldn’t find the dog, here’s the answer:

