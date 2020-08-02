scorecardresearch
Spot the dog: Netizens struggle to find hidden dog in this viral picture

Shared by user r/aww on Reddit, the picture features a bedroom. However, somewhere in the picture, a beagle dog is hiding and people on the internet are struggling to find it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2020 11:00:30 am
find the dog photo, find the dog challenge, viral puzzle, viral spot the animal, find the beagle, Viral pet puzzle, Viral find the beagle puzzle, pet puzzle, find the pet, find hidden pet, find hidden dog, photo, optical illusion, Viral pet puzzle, dog hiding places, Indian Express news Sharing the picture of a messy bed, the user captioned,” I was frantically looking for my dog for 10 minutes”.(Picture credit: Reddit/r/aww)

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started, people on social media have been enthusiastic about pet puzzles and optical illusions.

From ‘Spot the Pug’ to ‘Find the Feline‘, the latest one in the mix involves finding a pet beagle, who is hiding in plain sight.

While many struggled to find the canine, others found the dog quickly enough. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

For those of you who couldn’t find the dog, here’s the answer:

find the dog photo, find the dog challenge, viral puzzle, viral spot the animal, find the beagle, pet puzzle, find the pet, find hidden pet, find hidden dog, photo, optical illusion, Viral pet puzzle, dog hiding places, Indian Express news

