Pit bull puppy sacrifices self to protect kids from venomous snake, support pours online

They say a dog is man’s best friend, and one pit bull pup in Florida went above and beyond to protect his family, sacrificing his own life. Zeus, the 9-month-old pup died after it was bitten by a venomous snake while trying to save its human companion.

Advertising

The incident took place when kids of one Georgina Richardson were outside the family’s home in Sumter County cleaning the dog’s water dish when the pup saw the coral snake. “All of a sudden, he started attacking the snake which was close to my son and he was bitten four times,” Gary Richardson told Fox News Orlando. While the dog saved the boys, it suffered several bites and was rushed to the Veterinary Hospitals in Ocala where it was administered anti-venom.

However, it succumbed the next day.

In an emotional post, Richardson wrote “At 6:30 this morning Zeus passed away from the venom sustained from the Coral snake bite. We are beyond broken right now. He gave his life to keep our son safe. I am forever grateful to him. We brought his mom Sega to say goodbye, she is also broken. Not a good day. What’s worse is today is Orileys birthday and this was the dog he shared with my husband Gary.”

Advertising

“I am thankful he gave his life for our kids,” she told the news outlet.

Zeus’ story touched many hearts online and netizens were as disheartened as the Richardson family. Many donated towards the high vet bill for the pup’s treatment and showered love to the family. “He will be remembered by the many hearts he has touched across the world now,” she added.

As many fear pit bull and there are misconception about them being aggresive and not a friendly breed to be around babies, the family highlighted “Pit bulls are the most loyal dog. If you find (a pit bull) that’s aggressive, most likely, it’s because they weren’t treated right. If you treat them right, they would give their life for you and I owe my son’s life to him,” she added