Friday, August 05, 2022

Internet sensation Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh Police, made to ‘apologise’ for singing

Alom claimed he was “mentally tortured” by the police for singing songs by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 6:57:36 pm
Hero Alom arrested, Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh police, Bangladesh police arrest hero alom asked not to sing, Hero Alom arrested Tagore songs, Hero Alom singer actor viral songs, Indian ExpressThe news of Alom’s arrest has prompted many of his fans to speak out in his support on social media.

While most singers are known for their melodious voice, a singer-actor from Bangladesh became famous for quite the opposite – his lack of musical talent.

Hero Alom, who became internet-famous for his out-of-tune songs, recently claimed that he was arrested by the police in Bangladesh and asked to stop singing.

ALSO READ |Is Shah Rukh Khan Hero Alom’s biggest fan? ‘Photoshopped selfie’ becomes the butt of all jokes

Talking to the AFP on Wednesday, Alom said he was “mentally tortured” by the police and made to sign an “apology” bond for performing classical songs by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh. He added that the police asked him to drop his moniker ‘Hero’, a claim that the police have rejected.

“The police picked me up at 6 am and kept me there for eight hours. They asked me why I sing Rabindra and Nazrul songs,” the 37-year-old said.

Responding to the claims, Dhaka’s chief detective Harun ur Rashid said Alom was arrested for wearing the police uniform in his videos without proper permission. The chief detective added that they had also received several complaints against Alom for his take on old classical songs. “We received many complaints against him. (He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing)… He assured us that he won’t repeat this,” Harun told the AFP.

After being released from jail, Alom made a new song that showed him being imprisoned and waiting to be hanged.

Meanwhile, news of Alom’s arrest has prompted many of his fans to speak out in support of him on social media.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:57:36 pm

