Internet sensation Hero Alom arrested by Bangladesh Police, made to ‘apologise’ for singing

August 5, 2022 6:57:36 pm
While most singers are known for their melodious voice, a singer-actor from Bangladesh became famous for quite the opposite – his lack of musical talent.
Hero Alom, who became internet-famous for his out-of-tune songs, recently claimed that he was arrested by the police in Bangladesh and asked to stop singing.
Talking to the AFP on Wednesday, Alom said he was “mentally tortured” by the police and made to sign an “apology” bond for performing classical songs by Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, the national poet of Bangladesh. He added that the police asked him to drop his moniker ‘Hero’, a claim that the police have rejected.
“The police picked me up at 6 am and kept me there for eight hours. They asked me why I sing Rabindra and Nazrul songs,” the 37-year-old said.
Responding to the claims, Dhaka’s chief detective Harun ur Rashid said Alom was arrested for wearing the police uniform in his videos without proper permission. The chief detective added that they had also received several complaints against Alom for his take on old classical songs. “We received many complaints against him. (He) totally changed the (traditional) style (of singing)… He assured us that he won’t repeat this,” Harun told the AFP.
After being released from jail, Alom made a new song that showed him being imprisoned and waiting to be hanged.
Meanwhile, news of Alom’s arrest has prompted many of his fans to speak out in support of him on social media.
The confidence we all Need🥲
Hero Alom is indeed the power house of Confidence… pic.twitter.com/bXrd1mPTFi
— 𝓢𝓱𝓮 (@zolianu_) August 4, 2022
An appeal to not put restrictions on Hero Alom, a personal favourite of mine.
Next thing they will come after the Kakoli Furniture girls. :( https://t.co/vH2HLHTEVw
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) August 5, 2022
Most funny news ever come across! 😅🤣 #heroalom pic.twitter.com/nQnYRbokap
— Manas Maisnam (@MaisnamManas) August 5, 2022
The Indian sub continent is truly a hilarious place to live in. https://t.co/1VBEpVakQT
— Makarand (मकरंद) (مکرند) (@Makarand_S) August 5, 2022
#Pushpa fans should definitely hear Hero Alom’s cover of #Srivalli then. (And no, I am not making this up. It exists on YouTube!) https://t.co/DgiknWjY6z
— Rony Patra (@ronypatra) August 5, 2022
The cultural elites were fine with Hero Alom’s activities until he went too far & started covering the Ideological father of the cultural elites!
If this doesn’t ring any bell to the open thinkers, nothing will!
— Mahbubun Nabi Rasel (@MahbubNabi) July 28, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
China suspends climate, military talks with US
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Austin Colby says he won’t try to recreate SRK’s magic in DDLJ musical: ‘I’m not the Raj that Shah Rukh Khan made us fall in love with’
Developments in Taiwan will not impact India: RBI Guv
Parents in judicial custody, Delhi HC tells police to ensure 8-year-old’s admission in school
India bids to sell fighter jets to Malaysia, says six other countries interested
Pune: Stop election process, SEC tells civic body, cites amendment to Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act
NATA 2022: COA releases Phase III admit cards; check how to download
Two held for ‘molesting’ woman at Delhi Metro station
Clubhouse starts beta testing private communities called Houses
Two of my films flopped when I shaved my moustache, says Anil Kapoor
Third anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: J&K parties slam Centre, seek rollback of move
Flipkart can’t permit third-party sellers to latch onto original manufacturers: Delhi HC
This Agra shop is selling gold-plated ghevar at Rs 25,000 per kg!