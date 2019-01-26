Video: Hermes delivery boy spotted standing on top of van to ‘deliver’ package onto balcony

A Hermes delivery boy, who was to make a delivery probably on the first floor, was spotted standing on top of the roof of his van and throwing a big package onto the balcony of a house. The clip, which was shared on several social media platforms, has sparked outrage with many questioning the company and its delivery service.

The footage, which is believed to have been filmed in Germany according to a Daily Mail report, shows the driver repeatedly trying to land the package in the balcony before finally being able to do so.

Watch the video here:

“We believe that this video was taken in Germany and we are liaising with our colleagues, who are investigating this clearly unacceptable behaviour,” a Hermes spokesman told The Sun Online.

With over 6 lakh views, the video has garnered quite some attention on social media. While some joked about giving the guy a “medal” for his creativity to deliver the parcel, others wondered if this maybe was his “special delivery instructions” if the person is not in.

Half of me is appalled, the other half thinks it’s genius. — The Lemon Drop Kid (@chrisj2812) January 25, 2019

This is going beyond what is expected of a delivery driver to get your parcel delivered. He should be commended. — Spiv (@Saf87Pivano) January 25, 2019

Wish he had been wearing one of these. pic.twitter.com/toSNtYQRUA — Michael McCright (@gilarunner) January 25, 2019

I mean, at least they’ll get the delivery. Better than my experience — Peter (@LDNPeter) January 25, 2019

This is what you call “going the extra mile” 😭🙃 — CITY BLOOM (@citybloombypk) January 25, 2019

Give that guy a medal, he displayed commitment, athleticism and creativity to deliver that parcel. No one can pinch it from that balcony, job done 👍 — Bill Heywood (@heywoodbill) January 25, 2019