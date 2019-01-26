Toggle Menu
Video: Hermes delivery boy spotted standing on top of van to ‘deliver’ package onto balconyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/hermes-delivery-boy-viral-video-germany-5556007/

Video: Hermes delivery boy spotted standing on top of van to ‘deliver’ package onto balcony

With over 6 lakh views, the video has garnered quite some attention on social media. While some joked about giving the guy a "medal" for his creativity to deliver the parcel, others wondered if this maybe was his "special delivery instructions" if the person is not in.

hermes, hermes delivery boy, hermes delivery boy viral video, hermes delivery boy throws bag, viral video,
The video shows the driver repeatedly trying to land the package in the balcony before finally being able to do so.

A Hermes delivery boy, who was to make a delivery probably on the first floor, was spotted standing on top of the roof of his van and throwing a big package onto the balcony of a house. The clip, which was shared on several social media platforms, has sparked outrage with many questioning the company and its delivery service.

The footage, which is believed to have been filmed in Germany according to a Daily Mail report, shows the driver repeatedly trying to land the package in the balcony before finally being able to do so.

Watch the video here:

“We believe that this video was taken in Germany and we are liaising with our colleagues, who are investigating this clearly unacceptable behaviour,” a Hermes spokesman told The Sun Online.

With over 6 lakh views, the video has garnered quite some attention on social media. While some joked about giving the guy a “medal” for his creativity to deliver the parcel, others wondered if this maybe was his “special delivery instructions” if the person is not in.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Salman Khan's Bharat teaser triggers meme fest on social media
2 Republic Day 2019: Google celebrates India's R-Day with colourful Doodle
3 Google India's poetic response to a user about map features has tweeple in splits