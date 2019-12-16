Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Colorado woman gets back at thieves for stealing her parcels, netizens laud her cleverness

From food trash to cat litter, Hyatt filled the boxes with all sorts of garbage and wrapped them for the thieves. Interestingly, the robbers fell prey to her bait.

Colorado mom pranks package decoy, amazon package, package theft, Colorado woman gets revenge, package with cat litter Christine Hyatt was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch.

When you eagerly wait for the delivery of the goodies you have ordered, it is difficult to fathom the frustration on finding out that the package has been stolen. However, a woman in Colorado Springs, who was repeatedly facing a similar situation, found a clever way to get back at the thieves.

Christine Hyatt was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch, KKTV reported. However, she decided to give the thieves a taste of their own medicine by packing garbage in the carton boxes.

“We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash,” she told the news station. “I have had packages stolen and I went, ‘You know what? I have extra boxes — let’s see if someone will take our trash!'”

From food trash to cat litter, Hyatt filled the boxes with all sorts of garbage and wrapped them for the thieves. Interestingly, the robbers fell prey to her bait.

“You’re looking at two decoy packages left out for porch pirates. This Colorado Springs mom says she’s had it with packages being swiped from her home, so she set out boxes filled with used kitty litter. It’s her third round of fakes. She expects they will be gone in hours,” tweeted KKVT reporter Spencer Wilson while sharing pictures of the packages.

The story resonated with many, who too claimed to have dealt with a similar situation. However, some also suggested getting cameras installed to catch the thieves.

