Colorado woman gets back at thieves for stealing her parcels, netizens laud her cleverness

Christine Hyatt was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch. Christine Hyatt was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch.

When you eagerly wait for the delivery of the goodies you have ordered, it is difficult to fathom the frustration on finding out that the package has been stolen. However, a woman in Colorado Springs, who was repeatedly facing a similar situation, found a clever way to get back at the thieves.

ALSO READ | Woman’s swift response foils phone theft attempt, netizens laud her bravery

Christine Hyatt was left furious after around 20 packages were stolen from her porch, KKTV reported. However, she decided to give the thieves a taste of their own medicine by packing garbage in the carton boxes.

“We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash,” she told the news station. “I have had packages stolen and I went, ‘You know what? I have extra boxes — let’s see if someone will take our trash!'”

From food trash to cat litter, Hyatt filled the boxes with all sorts of garbage and wrapped them for the thieves. Interestingly, the robbers fell prey to her bait.

“You’re looking at two decoy packages left out for porch pirates. This Colorado Springs mom says she’s had it with packages being swiped from her home, so she set out boxes filled with used kitty litter. It’s her third round of fakes. She expects they will be gone in hours,” tweeted KKVT reporter Spencer Wilson while sharing pictures of the packages.

You’re looking at two decoy packages left out for porch pirates. This Colorado Springs mom says she’s had it with packages being swiped from her home, so she set out boxes filled with used kitty litter. It’s her third round of fakes. She expects they will be gone in hours. pic.twitter.com/s2pmTYvOMc — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 12, 2019

The story resonated with many, who too claimed to have dealt with a similar situation. However, some also suggested getting cameras installed to catch the thieves.

Excellent idea! Next time fill it with something that smells like rotten milk or eggs. Also a GPS device so you can give the address to the authorities. pic.twitter.com/YtdGkLf3O0 — The_Evil_Puppy (@Cute_and_Wicked) December 13, 2019

Great idea but they probably threw it out on the street — Chris Padgett (@capadgett77) December 13, 2019

You should have put some sort of tracking device in there so the cops could get them later lol — Patrick DePinto (@DasPuggles) December 13, 2019

Sounds like a very dangerous neighborhood. Maybe install Cameras so you can catch them. — Louis Andre (@IUuxXxuUI) December 13, 2019

Absolutely deserving!!!! Great job — Markkegyes@gmail.com (@markkegyes) December 13, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd