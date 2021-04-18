‘It represents hope’: Woman dons wedding gown to get vaccine after pandemic cancelled her reception

Studley is seen getting her COVID-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore while flaunting her wedding dress.

A woman in the United States, whose wedding reception was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, made the most of her wedding gown in a unique way.

Like many people, Sarah Studley was left downhearted after her wedding reception was cancelled due to the pandemic. Although she was not able to walk the aisle in her wedding attire, she did not let the dress go to waste.

In a post shared by The University of Maryland Medical System, Studley is seen getting her Covid-19 vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore while flaunting her wedding dress.

Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 — University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

“It went into the closet and it stayed there,” Studley was quoted as saying by CBS Local. “It just didn’t feel like it was going to be possible to have a wedding that was both safe and fun. I knew this was the dress I would wear.”

“No pretty dress should sit in your closet forever unworn,” she added.

Studley further said: “For me, it was a celebration. So many things that got cancelled, this dress, if nothing else, represents hope.”

Since being shared online, the post has prompted several reactions among netizens with many praising the woman for being so hopeful about the whole situation.

Talk about making a statement 😄🙌 https://t.co/9DOHCb8vDA — Amy Simpson (@AmySimpsonTV) April 12, 2021

That is great! You rocked that dress! — PRavenZ 🌎☮️🌻🌵 (@Pamela_Craven) April 17, 2021