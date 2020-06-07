scorecardresearch
Here is why this video of a squirrel is reminding netizens of a scene from movie ‘Ishq’

From trying to balance himself on two ropes simultaneously to almost falling off, netizens were intrigued to see all the efforts the animal put to finally make it to the bird feeder.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2020 7:13:22 pm
viral video, grey squirrel rope climbing viral video, trending While some were curious if the rodent made it to the other end safely, others were reminded of a scene from 1997 Bollywood movie ‘Ishq’.

While recently a former NASA engineer was outwitted by a squirrel even after his innovative obstacle course in his backyard failed to thwart them from stealing bird food, another video of the four-legged rodent has left netizens impressed.

Shared by user @Samanth_S, the 40-second clip features a squirrel performing the balancing act on ropes in order to reach a bird feeder. “Can’t wait for the sequel,” read the post that went viral after it was shared.

Watch the video here:

While some were curious if the rodent made it to the other end safely, others were reminded of a scene from 1997 Bollywood movie ‘Ishq’ where Aamir Khan tries to cross over from one end of the building to another by walking on a narrow pipe.

