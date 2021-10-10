A Syrian artist swapped paint for soil, here’s why

When Syrian artist Julia Saeed fled from her home in Raqqa, she left behind several of her beloved possessions including her painting kit. Unable to afford a new kit, Saeed resorted to something that was easily available – soil – and soon revamped her technique.

“Painting with soil saves money. At first, I used it because I had no other choice… But now I love it, even if I have colours,” Saeed told Reuters.

Explaining that she has now developed a passion for painting with soil, she added, “I feel something is missing if I do not paint with soil. I have to paint something new every day”. A video of Saeed using soil to paint has gone viral on social media after it was shared by the news agency.

In the one minute clip, Saeed is seen using different types of soil as she paints on a canvas. According to the clip, she roams around parks to collect various types of soil and even organises workshops to teach the art to children.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 78,000 views and has left many impressed by the technique. Summing up the situation, a user tweeted: “Necessity is the mother of invention,” while sharing the viral clip.