Here is why this pizza delivery driver took a slice from the box

In a bizarre incident, a pizza delivery driver was offered a slice of pizza instead of a tip.

A doorbell camera recorded the moment, which was later shared by @ringdoorbell.compilation on their TikTok account. In the short clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, a masked Pizza Hut delivery man is seen reaching a house and leaning forwarding to ring the bell when he notices a sign on the front door that read, “No money for tip, please take slice of pizza.”

Not too pleased with the customer’s signboard, the delivery man reacts with an annoyed hand gesture and can be heard saying in the clip, “Are you kidding me?”. However, he then goes on to open the pizza box and take a slice before walking away.

According to a Metro report, the viral clip garnered over 855,000 views on the video-sharing platform, with many users criticising the customer’s behaviour.

Some also wrote that it was important to give tips to delivery drivers as they are paid little and are usually counting on tips to earn a living. “If you can’t afford to tip you can’t afford to order out. If you down that bad then PB&J, ramen, Spaghetti O’s, grilled cheese, mac and cheese,” wrote a user, the news website reported.

While in the US, it is customary to tip delivery drivers, this customer clearly found a bizarre way to get out of it.