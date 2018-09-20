Here is why this German athlete was banned from an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant

The 30-year-old follows a special diet, which includes fasting for 20 hours at a stretch. (Source: Getty Images) The 30-year-old follows a special diet, which includes fasting for 20 hours at a stretch. (Source: Getty Images)

A triathlete was banned from an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant in Germany after he ate too much. Jaroslav Bobrowski made the most of the restaurants offer after he finished off 100 plates of food, which was calculated approximately as 18 pounds of sushi, or 4,000 calories, according to Eater.

According to a Washington Post report, the 30-year-old follows a special diet, which includes fasting for 20 hours at a stretch. Hence, when Bobrowski reached the restaurant Running Sushi in Landshut to eat the $18.49 meal (Approx Rs 1300), he was fully prepared to make the most of it.

However, the restaurant’s owner was not very pleased with the athlete’s eating habit. Talking to a local news, he said that Bobrowski’s consumption was not ‘normal’ and added that he ate as much as five people normally would. “I myself am dead after 13 plates, but he always took five or seven plates at a time,” the owner, who gave his name as Tan, told the local, a news website.

He also added that the restaurant strategy was to earn on drinks but the athlete only consumed one drink the whole evening. “So there was a gap on the sushi carousel and the other guests asked if we had skimped on the fish. I want to win customers and not offend any guests. But we only earn money on the drinks and he only consumed one tea the whole evening.”

Even though Bobrowski was a regular customer, the owner banned him from dinning again. “When I went to the checkout, I wanted to tip, but the waiter did not want to accept that. I’m banned from now on because I’m eating too much. I was stunned,” Bobrowski told news website. According to the same report, the Bobrowski is a former bodybuilder and an Iron Man competitor and works as a software engineer during the day.

