Watch: Courier guy in China carries his 2-year-old girl inside delivery box to work

While the couple understands and feel guilty about the hardships the child is going through, but LI adds that they don't have a choice.

A heartwarming video of a delivery person in China taking his daughter along with him to work has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has garnered over 80,000 views, features a 2-year-old Li Fei’er sitting inside a little box placed on a two-wheeler as her father drives to work.

According to South China Morning Post, the little girl has been accompanying her father to work since she was six-months-old. The little girl, who was initially put in a delivery box, is always well behaved during her trips and always smiling, encouraging her father on busy days.

Watch the video here:

This delivery courier has the cutest colleague: his two-year-old daughter. pic.twitter.com/EYTQlVIrzL — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 29, 2021

“Hello everyone, I am the courier who makes deliveries with his child in tow. Due to combinations of reasons, I started taking Fei’er along with me to work in May 2019. It’s not been easy and we have gone through some tough moments but we also made heartwarming memories,” the father Li can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Li and his wife, who work in the wet market, divide the work and look after their daughter. While in the morning, the little girl ferries along with her father, she is happily spending time with her mother in the evening.

Although the couple feels guilty about the hardships the child is going through, but Li adds that they don’t have a choice. According to the video shared by SCMP, the family lives in a room smaller than 107 square feet.