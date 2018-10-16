Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Here is why some netizens feel sorry for those growing up in a Netflix era

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2018 5:31:53 pm

At present, millennials are using technology in ways that one could have possibly never imagined. Children these days are using various platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and more in creative ways. While children in the earlier days depended on a single black and white television set, the present generation, especially the younger ones, is exposed to a lot more.

Pondering on the same, a social media professional in New York, by the name @FlossAus on Twitter shared how she feels sorry about the ‘Netflix era kids’, who will never understand watching a movie or a sitcom with ‘breaks’. “I feel sorry for Netflix era kids. They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming “It’s ONNNNNN” to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time,” she tweeted.

I feel sorry for Netflix era kids. They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming “It’s ONNNNNN” to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time.

The tweet went viral with over two lakh people retweeting the post. Many people were able to relate with the post and shared several things that they think the younger generation is missing. Here are some of the many comments trending on social media:

