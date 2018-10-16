Here is why some netizens feel sorry for those growing up in a Netflix era

Many people were able to relate with the post and shared several things that they think the younger generation is missing out on. (Source: Getty Images)

At present, millennials are using technology in ways that one could have possibly never imagined. Children these days are using various platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and more in creative ways. While children in the earlier days depended on a single black and white television set, the present generation, especially the younger ones, is exposed to a lot more.

Pondering on the same, a social media professional in New York, by the name @FlossAus on Twitter shared how she feels sorry about the ‘Netflix era kids’, who will never understand watching a movie or a sitcom with ‘breaks’. “I feel sorry for Netflix era kids. They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming “It’s ONNNNNN” to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time,” she tweeted.

I feel sorry for Netflix era kids. They will never know the high stakes adrenaline of running to the bathroom/fridge/bedroom in a single ad break, with the beckoning call of a sibling screaming “It’s ONNNNNN” to send you hurdling over furniture to get back in time.

The tweet went viral with over two lakh people retweeting the post. Many people were able to relate with the post and shared several things that they think the younger generation is missing. Here are some of the many comments trending on social media:

Because the next day you would be either talking about the same show with friends at School or FF at work. Lets not forget having parties to mark a mile stone event for a show at someone’s home. Believe it or not TV was more social then, less channels. — Nicky D. (@myendlessejami) October 15, 2018

“YOU MISSIN IT!!”

“HURRY UP!”

“I’m not peeing till the commercial!” Bonus for when you would leave and someone would steal your seat or take the remote — FIGHTING GOLD (@HamburgerJack) October 15, 2018

The most-dreaded: “TO BE CONTINUED” or even worse “TUNE IN NEXT SEASON” — tripphelms (@tripphelms) October 15, 2018

Even worse is when the show gets cancelled so you never will get the conclusion to the cliffhanger. — Stefan Anundi (@Starman1976) October 15, 2018

Or having friends on a 3 way call so you could all watch the episode together as it aired. — Amanda Herrera (@MrsHerrera717) October 15, 2018

