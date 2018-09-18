Here is why Pakistanis are trolling this Bollywood film

Pakistan’s IT building was shown as the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) building in the latest Bollywood movie Genius. (Source: YouTube) Pakistan’s IT building was shown as the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) building in the latest Bollywood movie Genius. (Source: YouTube)

Whether a movie is fictional or not, it is probably better to stick to some obvious facts, especially when it is related to India’s western neighbour Pakistan. Making such movies needs intense research. However, sometimes producers, directors and editors tend to overlook certain facts that might get noticed.

Something similar happened when a recent movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty got some facts wrong. A Pakistani computer scientist and academic Umar Saif tweeted out the mistake along with the snippet of the movie. “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers,” read the tweet.

Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers. pic.twitter.com/vCeff7GYSj — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) September 18, 2018

Wondering what’s wrong with the clip? A scene in the movie Genius shows Pakitan’s popular Arfa technology park, which is an IT building, as that of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The movie clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many trolling Bollywood for getting basic facts wrong.

Arfa Karim Tower, Lahore being shown as ISI headquarters in Islamabad. 🤦

How hard is it to Google huh???

Hadd hogayi😂😁 https://t.co/w7tqnjBJi7 — Ahaz Makhdoom 🇵🇰 (@ABSMakhdoom) September 18, 2018

So Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park got the headquarters of ISI too. Lmao! — Muhammad Arshad Mukhtar (@Muhamma07815324) September 18, 2018

More funnier is that the building is shown to be in Islamabad, its not the script writer but the movie editor that is responsible for such obvious blunder. — Yasir Wattoo 🇵🇰 (@yesir786) September 18, 2018

Thats not ISI Headquarters, and thats NOT even Islamabad 😂😂😂 Come in India, you’re better than this, at least i Believe 😂 — اسد الرحمن (@AsadRehman_) September 18, 2018

Sir congrats on your promotion🤣 clearly shows your positive role in our society has made them labelled you this. — Aisha (@AishaAnwr) September 18, 2018

Ha ha. 😃

Sir, congratulations on becoming ISI Chief. — Zeshanawan_ (@Zeshanawan03) September 18, 2018

So all this time we’ve been living in Islamabad? Thanks for correcting our geography #Bollywood https://t.co/NKfw2oQXs4 — Areej M (@amehdij) September 18, 2018

so as per Bollywood, I am ISI agent now :P https://t.co/bD1srQ0zSJ — Awais 🇵🇰 (@Aysh_pk) September 18, 2018

Wondering which movie we are talking about? Watch the trailer here:

