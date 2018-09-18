Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Here is why Pakistanis are trolling this Bollywood film

People of Pakistan are trolling Bollywood movie where an IT building was shown as that of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Moreover, the movie also shows the wrong location of the building.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 10:10:35 pm
Pakistan, Mithun Chakraborty, Pakistani trolls bollywood movie, genius, bollywood film shows park as ISI building Pakistan’s IT building was shown as the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) building in the latest Bollywood movie Genius. (Source: YouTube)
Whether a movie is fictional or not, it is probably better to stick to some obvious facts, especially when it is related to India’s western neighbour Pakistan. Making such movies needs intense research. However, sometimes producers, directors and editors tend to overlook certain facts that might get noticed.

Something similar happened when a recent movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty got some facts wrong. A Pakistani computer scientist and academic Umar Saif tweeted out the mistake along with the snippet of the movie. “Arfa technology park making waves beyond borders. P.S. Bollywood needs better script writers,”  read the tweet.

Wondering what’s wrong with the clip? A scene in the movie Genius shows Pakitan’s popular Arfa technology park, which is an IT building, as that of the country’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The movie clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many trolling Bollywood for getting basic facts wrong.

Wondering which movie we are talking about? Watch the trailer here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
