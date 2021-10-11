scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ

Here’s why netizens are sharing their pictures with #AlbumCover

Many, including American actor Mark Hamill, have tweeted a throwback picture along with the caption, "Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 11, 2021 5:30:07 pm
album trend, twitter drop a picture trend, twitter social media trend, drop picture, album, throwback picture, trending, indian express, indian express newsFrom throwback pictures to images of their pets, here take a look at some of the best 'Album covers' shared online. (Source: @pepper_saint/@Cluealot/Twitter)

Time and again, creative trends on social media have kept netizens hooked. The latest fad that has made many people share interesting photographs of themselves is the #AlbumCover trend.

ALSO READ |From dodging potholes to dipping biscuit in chai, these desi ideas for ‘Indian Squid Game’ are hit

Well, just like the name suggests, it requires people to post a picture of themselves that looks like an album cover.

While it is not clear as to who started the trend, many including American actor Mark Hamill have enthusiastically shared their pictures. “Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover,” reads the caption of Hamill’s tweet.

While the trend had already picked up on the microblogging site by then, Hamill’s tweet nudged several more to join in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

From throwback pictures to snaps of their pets, take a look at some of the best ‘album covers’ shared on the microblogging website.

So, have you posted yours?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 11: Latest News

Advertisement