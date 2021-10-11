Here’s why netizens are sharing their pictures with #AlbumCover

Time and again, creative trends on social media have kept netizens hooked. The latest fad that has made many people share interesting photographs of themselves is the #AlbumCover trend.

Well, just like the name suggests, it requires people to post a picture of themselves that looks like an album cover.

While it is not clear as to who started the trend, many including American actor Mark Hamill have enthusiastically shared their pictures. “Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover,” reads the caption of Hamill’s tweet.

Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover. pic.twitter.com/g7HiG76Tis — Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 9, 2021

While the trend had already picked up on the microblogging site by then, Hamill’s tweet nudged several more to join in.

From throwback pictures to snaps of their pets, take a look at some of the best ‘album covers’ shared on the microblogging website.

Post a pic of you that looks like an album cover. pic.twitter.com/YFcBg4D1Tv — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) October 9, 2021

Drop a picture of you that looks like an album cover. (Classic rock reissue) pic.twitter.com/YSQzgW2eH9 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 8, 2021

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover. pic.twitter.com/NbNbZQz2cx — Gentle Giant (@iKunaal) October 9, 2021

Aight imma hop on this trend real quick cause it’ll prolly be an album cover one day 🤞🏼 https://t.co/LRpayZnduK pic.twitter.com/PLd1L8eRH2 — Clayton (@Nmguitarpicker) October 8, 2021

If I were to do that album cover trend thing going on, I’d do this. 😆 pic.twitter.com/kICW5FMwuU — Morgan Shamy 🩰✨ (@MorganShamy) October 10, 2021

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover pic.twitter.com/G37uF8XVdm — Nthabi Tau (@NthabiTau) October 7, 2021

“Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover” pic.twitter.com/CNA3TmObvr — B.Abhishek (@maverix111) October 8, 2021

Stop and drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover 📸 @Namuks https://t.co/uOHBOShWi5 pic.twitter.com/Cv5kaBlbRX — Fredrick Nyambare 🐐 (@fredwhitecap) October 8, 2021

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/x5kp6kT1Da pic.twitter.com/oaAh4T6EGO — Rohit Awasthi (@rohitawasthi) October 11, 2021

Hopping on trend.

Drop a picture of your pet that looks like an album cover. https://t.co/MWDpT8BlUZ pic.twitter.com/93SXHbyqi5 — Did-U-Say-Chai 🌻 (@MoonyandLoony) October 11, 2021

Drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover pic.twitter.com/HzF8LpYp6e — Rasheed (@Cluealot) October 9, 2021

Drop a pic of you that looks like an album cover… In this case: 70s avant garde electronic pioneers I’d say pic.twitter.com/GQHErKeTyn — James Marijetich (@pepper_saint) October 10, 2021

So, have you posted yours?