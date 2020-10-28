Here is why this street in New York has been co-named ‘Punjab Avenue’

A video of the installed board was also shared along with a witty caption that read, "Move over 5th Avenue, Manhattan. Queens now has....'Punjab Avenue'".

To celebrate the contribution of the South Asian community to the Richmond Hill area, the Punjabi community in Queens in the US has now a street named in its honour.

The Avenues between 111th and 123rd, which was nicknamed “Little Punjab” due to it being a hub of businesses run by Punjabis and the presence of two gurudwaras, has now been co-named Punjab Avenue. A tweet, which has now gone viral, features the residents of the area holding a board that read “Punjab Av”.

It’s an honour the Punjabi community in Queens now have a street co-named Punjab Avenue. The goal was to celebrate the South Asian community’s contributions to the Richmond Hill area. pic.twitter.com/p45rWSP8s8 — Amroz Maan (@MaanAmroz) October 24, 2020

According to a CBS New York report, the initiative was a joint effort by several South Asian groups and City Council Member Adrienne Adams.

“This community has been underserved, not really recognized,” Adams told the news website. “Invisible, which is a travesty, knowing everything that all of our community brings to this wonderful district.”

A video of the board was also shared along with a witty caption that read, “Move over 5th Avenue, Manhattan. Queens now has….’Punjab Avenue'”.

Move over 5th Avenue, Manhattan. Queens now has….”Punjab Avenue” pic.twitter.com/grybD4mYjy — Milan Vaishnav (@MilanV) October 27, 2020

The move was also to acknowledge the community, which, according to Adams, has helped build and shape Richmond Hill for 50 years, the news website reported.

Here is how netizens reacted:

A Proud Moment for the Punjabi Community of New York

Kicker line: 101 Avenue, in part, is named Punjab Avenue

101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been named as Punjab Avenue.

The renaming of the Avenue was done, in view of strong presence of Punjabi community in area. pic.twitter.com/05vJ8lkZFW — Jaspreet Singh (@Jas_preet1984) October 26, 2020

Good News for all Punjabi’s Worldwide….

A New Street was named

“ Punjab Avenue “

on 24 October 2020. At Richmond Hill,

New York. USA .

Best Wishes to all… pic.twitter.com/9PsRtS715q — CA Amresh Vashisht (@caamresh) October 25, 2020

The day October 23, 2020, would go down as one of the most significant days in the history of the Punjabi community of New York as a part of a busy Avenue was named after Punjab. 101 Avenue, from 111 Street to 123 Street has been co-named as ‘Punjab Avenue’. Congratulations pic.twitter.com/KHGaYCMPlE — Dilpreet Chopra (@ChopraDilpreet) October 27, 2020

Thank you to everyone that joined today’s celebration to unveil Punjab Avenue. It is important that we continue to celebrate the multicultural mosaic of our city! pic.twitter.com/ceyGHztuoM — Adrienne Adams (@AdrienneEAdams) October 23, 2020

New York (Queens) Richmond Hill Jithe Wadda Guru Dwara Hai. During lockdown, this Gurughar Served 10,000 Meals twice a day. So the Mayor recognised the contribution and decided to acknowledge the service by naming the street ‘Punjab Avenue’. 🙏🏽👍🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6YpkAn5LNV — Eagle Eye (@SortedEagle) October 26, 2020

