Thursday, October 01, 2020
Here is why 29 tonnes of carrots were dumped on a street in London

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 7:09:41 pm
29 Tonnes Carrots london street, Goldsmiths university campus, artist, unwanted carrot, Rafael Perez Evans, trending, indian express, indian express newsIt did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many trying to figure out the mystery behind the carrots.

Passersby on a London street were in for surprise on seeing 29 tonnes of carrots dumped on the middle of a road. On seeing the unusual sight outside Goldsmiths university, Londoners took to social media to share photos and videos of the heap of carrots.

“Does anyone know why a significant volume of carrots has just been dumped on Goldsmiths university campus?” tweeted The Times journalist @GeorgeGreenwood while sharing a picture of the street.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many trying to figure out the mystery behind the carrots. However, the university revealed that the carrots were part of an art installation by a student.

“It is an installation called ‘Grounding’ by the artist and MFA student Rafael Perez Evans. His work is part of Goldsmiths’ MFA degree show. Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition and donated to farm animals,” read the response.

“The produce in the piece are unwanted carrots. Carrots that the food industry in the UK deems not worthy of shelves. The full 29 tonnes of vegetables will be collected after the exhibition and sent to feed animals,” a statement by the artist, Evans, said.

Even though the university clarified that the food used for the art exhibition would be donated to a farm, netizens were not convinced, with some calling it an “appalling waste of perfectly edible food”. However, others tweeted in support of the artwork, saying that the carrots used were indeed rejected by the food industry.

