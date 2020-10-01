Here is why 29 tonnes of carrots were dumped on a street in London

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many trying to figure out the mystery behind the carrots.

Passersby on a London street were in for surprise on seeing 29 tonnes of carrots dumped on the middle of a road. On seeing the unusual sight outside Goldsmiths university, Londoners took to social media to share photos and videos of the heap of carrots.

“Does anyone know why a significant volume of carrots has just been dumped on Goldsmiths university campus?” tweeted The Times journalist @GeorgeGreenwood while sharing a picture of the street.

Does anyone know why a significant volume of carrots has just been dumped on Goldsmiths university campus? pic.twitter.com/oYj51IxHfp — George Greenwood (@GeorgeGreenwood) September 30, 2020

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many trying to figure out the mystery behind the carrots. However, the university revealed that the carrots were part of an art installation by a student.

“It is an installation called ‘Grounding’ by the artist and MFA student Rafael Perez Evans. His work is part of Goldsmiths’ MFA degree show. Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition and donated to farm animals,” read the response.

It is an installation called ‘Grounding’ by the artist and MFA student Rafael Perez Evans. His work is part of Goldsmiths’ MFA degree show. Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition and donated to farm animals.https://t.co/EXzT9zZjws — Goldsmiths (@GoldsmithsUoL) September 30, 2020

“The produce in the piece are unwanted carrots. Carrots that the food industry in the UK deems not worthy of shelves. The full 29 tonnes of vegetables will be collected after the exhibition and sent to feed animals,” a statement by the artist, Evans, said.

Even though the university clarified that the food used for the art exhibition would be donated to a farm, netizens were not convinced, with some calling it an “appalling waste of perfectly edible food”. However, others tweeted in support of the artwork, saying that the carrots used were indeed rejected by the food industry.

I think that’s exactly what the artist is trying to highlight. These carrots were deemed unworthy to be sold- that nobody would buy them or eat them however there are plenty of people out there who would eat them or are not fortunate enough to disregard food for not looking good — Hannah (@potadohs) September 30, 2020

Your first mistake was when you weren’t suspicious that someone would dump 29 tonnes of human rated food for an art installation. Your 2nd was to not spend appropriately 8 seconds to click the link to check and instead spending many times that tweeting about the wasted food. pic.twitter.com/LUKIUVxOjk — Edwin Smith (@edddeduck) September 30, 2020

Apparently that’s the point- all of those carrots would have been wasted if they weren’t purchased for the exhibit and then donated to farms. These carrots didn’t meet the quality standards (ie, they looked funny but taste fine) so they aren’t sold to grocery stores. — Robert Hafner (@tedivm) September 30, 2020

“The produce in the piece are unwanted carrots, carrots that the food industry in the UK deems not worthy of shelves, the full 29 tonnes of vegetables will be collected after the exhibition and sent to feed animals” Have another go — Thickley Punchardon (@ThickleyP) September 30, 2020

