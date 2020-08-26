Home remedy gone wrong, pet white cat turns yellow

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with people responding to the hilarious blunder.

While haldi has been used for its anti-inflammatory properties for centuries in Indian homes, removing turmeric stains can be a laborious and exhausting task. Recently, a woman in Thailand learnt it the hard way after she accidentally dyed her white cat yellow after using turmeric to treat a fungal infection.

Taking to Facebook, Thammapa Supamas shared the hilarious experience and left netizens in splits, with many comparing the yellow cat to Pikachu — a fictional creature from Pokémon.

In the pictures, which have now gone viral on several social media platforms, the cat can be seen with her bright yellow fur from its usual snow-white colour.

Instead of applying turmeric only to the affected area, Supamas accidentally put it on her cat’s entire body, which dyed the white coat to yellow. Supamas also shared a before-after picture of her now yellow cat.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reactions from netizens. Supamas even applied some makeup to make her cat look like the famous Pokemon character.

