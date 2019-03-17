Here is how two dogs and a cat invaded a writer’s apartment

When three unidentified animals — a cat and two dogs — showed up at a New York based writer John Paul Brammer’s door, he was left stumped. Not aware who the animals belonged to, Brammer took to Twitter to seek help. However, the unconventional situation turned more complicated after the cat sneaked into his apartment.

“There’s a… cat and two dogs knocking on my apartment door? like inside the building what do I do omg,” tweeted Brammer along with a video of two dogs standing outside his apartment. Even after being cautious, he was not able to prevent the cat from entering his apartment, something he realised only after watching the video he posted.

Not sure how to handle the ‘invaders’, Brammer tried to find their owner but soon realised that the pets had strayed out after the door to the apartment above him was left open as no one was home.

ok I’m afraid of them getting out of the building so I’m just gonna chill with all parties involved until owners or building management shows up pic.twitter.com/kX2FmQOawG — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Worried about the safety of the pets and to avoid them from wandering around, Brammer decided to keep a watch on them and posted regular updates about the intruders.

dogs have been briefly subdued by a second door now there’s just this one to deal with pic.twitter.com/RtelWs3GfR — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

extremely stressful update. one of the dogs who went back into his apartment…. locked the door behind him somehow so now there’s one dog in the hall, one in the apartment, and one cat in my apartment. I’m gonna take the German Shepherd in mine I guess!?? pic.twitter.com/MJuR5Oid7G — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

While the cat was busy enjoying her stay at Brammer’s apartment, he tried to take the dogs back to their home. However, moments after sharing an update about safely locking them, he spotted the two again.

it’s gonna be okay y’all I’ve accepted the situation I’m in and I’m just letting it happen now don’t worry pic.twitter.com/rJeEnBVnr6 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

literally everyone is asleep. cat’s asleep. dogs napping. I’m just praying the owners show up soon! leaving a note pic.twitter.com/d0JpYIsdlr — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

they have leashes and toys and food I’m SAVED — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

when your jig is up pic.twitter.com/fPKt8A0OZ4 — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

LMAO the other dog owners thought they could simply put the dogs in their apartment and close the door!! just heard “it’s like Jurassic Park” from the hall trust me I know!!! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

THIS IS A CLOWN SHOW!! the dog owner found a way to tie the door shut, but did so before the cat was in. they went to take the cat inside the apartment but the dogs have now LOCKED US OUT — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

that’s the end for now y’all my roommate will be taking over my watchful shift and I NEED to eat! that shaved a year off my life but I hope someone out there had fun smh — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 16, 2019

Hours later, all the three pets were back with their owner and Brammer concluded his eventful day with a tweet. “Hi Twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread 😅 thanks for spending a weird day with me!”

Hi twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread 😅 thanks for spending a weird day with me! — JuanPa (@jpbrammer) March 17, 2019

The post, which went viral with over 41 thousand likes, left many entertained. However, some also shared similar incidents that happened to them. “Same thing happened to me last fall. They… they still live here tho,” read one of the many comments on the post.