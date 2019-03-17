Here is how two dogs and a cat invaded a writer’s apartment

Toggle Menu
Even after being cautious, he was not able to prevent the cat from entering his apartment, something he realised only after watching the video he posted.

When three unidentified animals — a cat and two dogs — showed up at a New York based writer John Paul Brammer’s door, he was left stumped. Not aware who the animals belonged to, Brammer took to Twitter to seek help. However, the unconventional situation turned more complicated after the cat sneaked into his apartment.

“There’s a… cat and two dogs knocking on my apartment door? like inside the building what do I do omg,” tweeted Brammer along with a video of two dogs standing outside his apartment. Even after being cautious, he was not able to prevent the cat from entering his apartment, something he realised only after watching the video he posted.

Not sure how to handle the ‘invaders’, Brammer tried to find their owner but soon realised that the pets had strayed out after the door to the apartment above him was left open as no one was home.

Worried about the safety of the pets and to avoid them from wandering around, Brammer decided to keep a watch on them and posted regular updates about the intruders.

While the cat was busy enjoying her stay at Brammer’s apartment, he tried to take the dogs back to their home. However, moments after sharing an update about safely locking them, he spotted the two again.

Hours later, all the three pets were back with their owner and Brammer concluded his eventful day with a tweet. “Hi Twitter! I just wanted to let y’all know I finally got home and the pets are with their owners who seem lovely. they’re safe and I’m muting this thread 😅 thanks for spending a weird day with me!”

The post, which went viral with over 41 thousand likes, left many entertained. However, some also shared similar incidents that happened to them. “Same thing happened to me last fall. They… they still live here tho,” read one of the many comments on the post.

