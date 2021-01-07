Abandoned tyres find ‘new life’ in hands of these three men from China

Collected in bulk from nearby areas, the tyres are first cut into small pieces and then attached to a frame made of metal and wood.

With several countries coming up with different solutions to adopt a “zero-waste” approach, three men in China have found an interesting way to reuse abandoned tyres — transforming them into animal sculptures.

From creating an 8-metre dragon sculpture using over 1,000 discarded tyres to erecting a ‘King Kong’-inspired 3.5-feet-tall gorilla — the three men from Sichuan have been lauded for their creativity.

Collected in bulk from nearby areas, the tyres are first cut into small pieces before being attached to a frame made of metal and wood. Hera, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Meet the three men from Sichuan who turn abandoned tyres into majestic animals. pic.twitter.com/VleXgk9wP1 — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) January 6, 2021

According to the video shared by The South China Morning Post, the idea dawned upon the trio after they saw piles of abandoned tyres on the roadside and decided to give them a second lease of life. The group now aims to create sculptures of the 12 Chinese zodiacs.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions among netizens who were quite impressed with the sculptures created from tyres.