Hello 2023! Here is how the world celebrated New Year’s Eve

On New Year’s Eve, people around the world waited till midnight to welcome the onset of 2023. After more than two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the celebrations this year were more or less back to the pre-pandemic standards.

This year, the iconic Times Square ball drop celebrations were held at full capacity as the event saw thousands of people in attendance despite the rain.

Places like Sydney’s Opera House, London’s London Eye, and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa continued with the tradition of spectacular fireworks as the clock struck midnight.

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of fireworks are going off across the Hawaii islands 📌#Oahu l #Hawaii Right now millions of people across the Hawaiian Islands are celebrating the New Year of 2023 as thousands of breathtaking fireworks light up the Hawaiian skies as people stop to watch pic.twitter.com/brFMR2b3FR — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2023

Hello 2023! 🎊 If you ask us there is no better place to bring in the new year than with 2022 Sydney New Year’s Eve fireworks over Sydney Harbour! 🎉 #SydNYE #feelnewsydney 📸 IG/_DanielTran_ x @sydney_sider pic.twitter.com/MBYjajaICi — Sydney.com (@sydney_sider) December 31, 2022

From Dubai To The World … Happy New Year 2023 #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/u2ugjLcw5U — Emirates 24|7 (@Emirates247) December 31, 2022

New York ahora Happy New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/iCn42LrrxW — Ronen (@ronensuarc) January 1, 2023

Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival.Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world❤️#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/FF4wYlfixK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 31, 2022

As the world celebrates the coming of 2023, I want to show you how #Taiwan rang in the New Year. This year, we aim to work even more closely with like-minded friends around the globe. I hope you enjoy a wonderful holiday & welcome you to visit our beautiful country. pic.twitter.com/99LthlJf8l — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) January 1, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarsan pattnaik (@sudarsansand)

While many countries celebrated New Year’s Eve with much pomp and show, Ukrainians faced reinforced attacks by Russia.

Instead of New Year’s fireworks. russia launched 45 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine throughout New Year’s Eve.

All 45 of them were shot down.

The kremlin terrorist cannot waver the determination of Ukrainians.

2023 is the year of new victories. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) January 1, 2023

In a tweet, posted in the wee hours of Jan 1, the official account of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said: “Instead of New Year’s fireworks. russia launched 45 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine throughout New Year’s Eve. All 45 of them were shot down. The kremlin terrorist cannot waver the determination of Ukrainians. 2023 is the year of new victories.”

In a display of solidarity with Ukraine, the New Year’s Eve show in UK capital London played ‘Stefania’, a song written by Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, that has become a ‘war anthem’ for Ukraine. The London Eye was also temporarily lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.