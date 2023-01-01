scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Hello 2023! Here is how the world celebrated New Year’s Eve

While Ukraine battled continued air attacks, the New Year's Eve fireworks around London Eye paid homage to Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.

2023 celebrations, 2023 New years viral videos, London pays homage to Ukraine during 2023 new year celebrations, Russian Ukraine conflict, Ukraine updates, indian express
Listen to this article
Hello 2023! Here is how the world celebrated New Year’s Eve
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On New Year’s Eve, people around the world waited till midnight to welcome the onset of 2023. After more than two years of pandemic-related restrictions, the celebrations this year were more or less back to the pre-pandemic standards.

This year, the iconic Times Square ball drop celebrations were held at full capacity as the event saw thousands of people in attendance despite the rain.

ALSO READ |IAS officer shares video of Kota tribals celebrating New Year’s eve. Watch here

Places like Sydney’s Opera House, London’s London Eye, and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa continued with the tradition of spectacular fireworks as the clock struck midnight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sudarsan pattnaik (@sudarsansand)

While many countries celebrated New Year’s Eve with much pomp and show, Ukrainians faced reinforced attacks by Russia.

In a tweet, posted in the wee hours of Jan 1, the official account of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said: “Instead of New Year’s fireworks. russia launched 45 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukraine throughout New Year’s Eve. All 45 of them were shot down. The kremlin terrorist cannot waver the determination of Ukrainians. 2023 is the year of new victories.”

In a display of solidarity with Ukraine, the New Year’s Eve show in UK capital London playedStefania’, a song written by Ukrainian folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, that has become a ‘war anthem’ for Ukraine. The London Eye was also temporarily lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-01-2023 at 19:17 IST
Next Story

12 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard from sinking vessel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close