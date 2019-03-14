Toggle Menu
How a pair of jeans and quick thinking saved this German sailor from drowning at sea

However, Murke, who was not sure whether he will be rescued or not, found an unknown use of the pair of jeans he was wearing. To stay afloat, he turned the denim into a makeshift flotation device.

While Murke found a way to stay afloat, his brother sent out an emergency alert for his rescue. (Source: Getty Images)

A man, who was stranded at sea after being knocked off his yacht has reportedly managed to stay afloat using a pair of jeans. German sailor Arne Murke was sailing with his brother off the coast of New Zealand when they experienced rough waters. The encounter caused their yacht to swing wildly throwing Murke off the yacht, Global News reported.

“I was dragged next to the boat for one or two seconds down in the water, but then the rope got loose luckily, and I was floating in the water not wearing any life jacket. Just my T-shirt, my jeans, that was all,” Murke told the New Zealand Herald . “My brother started directly to get me but the swell was like three metres. He threw a life jacket with a rope overboard. I couldn’t reach that, it was already too far away. Then I think the motor exploded,” he added.

Murke told the newspaper that he along with his brother were commissioned to sail a 12-meter (40-foot) yacht, the Wahoo, from Auckland to Brazil.

Watch the video here:

When he began drifting away from the boat, he thought of a trick he had learned some time back. “I took a deep breath, took out my jeans, made knots at the end of the legs and inflated the jeans; pull it over water and get air inside and then push it under water — I had like an improvised life vest,” he told the newspaper. “Without the jeans, I wouldn’t be here today. They were really the thing that saved me.”

While Murke found a way to stay afloat, his brother sent out an emergency alert for his rescue. However, it was only three hours before Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service was able to track Murke and rescue him.

The Facebook page of the helicopter service shared a video of the rescue along with a caption that read, “Imagine being stuck in the middle of the ocean for two hours without any idea if you will be saved with 2.5 metre swells pushing you from side to side? Well that is what our Rescue Crew attended yesterday. He is so incredibly lucky to be alive.”

