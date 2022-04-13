scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Must Read

Here is how people are supporting Ukraine by ordering pizzas

Daddy’s Pizza, a pizzeria based in Kharkiv city in Ukraine, has been getting orders from abroad requesting them to prepare pizzas for those who are resisting the Russian invasion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 13, 2022 6:23:42 pm
People order pizzas for Ukrainians, Ukraine conflict, Stand with Ukraine, Ukraine solidarity, Russia Ukraine War, Indian Express Despite heavy loss of property, many Ukrainian food joints are still operating and Daddy’s Pizza is one of them.

In the bleak circumstances of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people have devised multiple ways to support Ukrainians who are struggling under the ongoing conflict. 

One of the ways in which people are supporting Ukrainians is by ordering pizzas for them. On Wednesday, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba shared a video in which a pizzeria owner was shown delivering pizzas to residents of the war-torn city of Kharkiv. 

ALSO READ |‘This is heartwarming’: Here’s why people are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine with no intention to stay

In the video, the pizzeria owner says that he often gets orders from abroad about people placing orders for Ukrainian soldiers or firefighters. 

While sharing the video, Scherba wrote, “This country is unbreakable. He’s a pizzeria owner who brings pizza to #Kharkiv, a city daily shelled by #Russia. “Ppl just call from abroad & order 20 pizzas for your firefighters. I bring them – they say we didn’t order it! Well, it’s a surprise!” #Ukraine #StandWithUkriane”. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon this video went viral and many people expressed their wish to support the pizzeria featured in the video. Scherba soon linked the details of the pizza place, called Daddy’s Pizza, in another tweet. 

However, some people expressed their apprehension that the pizza place might be targeted by the Russian forces if its location is made public. 

Despite heavy loss of property, many Ukrainian food joints are still operating and Daddy’s Pizza is one of them. 

Last week Daddy’s Pizza announced that they are open for orders in an Instagram post. They wrote,  “Friends, hello everyone! Thanks to the fierce courage of fearless soldiers and residents of Kharkiv, our team is able to resume its work! We missed you! Very! 🙌 Treat yourself and your loved ones, volunteers and defenders of the SRO and the Armed Forces with our pizza! 🇺🇦 From tomorrow we accept your orders from 11:00 to 19:00 by phone 073 654 1654 or directly 💙💛” 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 13: Latest News

Advertisement