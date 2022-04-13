Here is how people are supporting Ukraine by ordering pizzas

In the bleak circumstances of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people have devised multiple ways to support Ukrainians who are struggling under the ongoing conflict.

One of the ways in which people are supporting Ukrainians is by ordering pizzas for them. On Wednesday, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba shared a video in which a pizzeria owner was shown delivering pizzas to residents of the war-torn city of Kharkiv.

In the video, the pizzeria owner says that he often gets orders from abroad about people placing orders for Ukrainian soldiers or firefighters.

This country is unbreakable. He’s a pizzeria owner who brings pizza to #Kharkiv, a city daily shelled by #Russia. “Ppl just call from abroad & order 20 pizzas for your firefighters. I bring them – they say we didn’t order it! Well, it’s a surprise!” #Ukraine#StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/P0VfONRK0e — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 12, 2022

Soon this video went viral and many people expressed their wish to support the pizzeria featured in the video. Scherba soon linked the details of the pizza place, called Daddy’s Pizza, in another tweet.

People from outside #Kharkiv order pizza for people in Kharkiv in bomb shelters, hospitals, firefighters. If you want to help: Website https://t.co/dA6JXyXWZT

Instagram: https://t.co/uzVgdawhuT

Credit card: 4441114456515749

PayPal: veter_88@ukr.net pic.twitter.com/2lBcKiorKh — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) April 13, 2022

However, some people expressed their apprehension that the pizza place might be targeted by the Russian forces if its location is made public.

Despite heavy loss of property, many Ukrainian food joints are still operating and Daddy’s Pizza is one of them.

Last week Daddy’s Pizza announced that they are open for orders in an Instagram post. They wrote, “Friends, hello everyone! Thanks to the fierce courage of fearless soldiers and residents of Kharkiv, our team is able to resume its work! We missed you! Very! 🙌 Treat yourself and your loved ones, volunteers and defenders of the SRO and the Armed Forces with our pizza! 🇺🇦 From tomorrow we accept your orders from 11:00 to 19:00 by phone 073 654 1654 or directly 💙💛”