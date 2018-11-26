Here is how an online ‘search party’ helped unite two best friends

When Twitter user @briannacry tweeted an old picture of a girl she met in Hawaii, she probably did not expect to find her this soon. However, an online search made the task quite easy. She tweeted a picture of the two of them from 2006 and wrote, “Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited.”

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and finally reached the person it was meant for. The long lost best friend, who goes by the name Heii on Twitter, soon responded to the tweet along with an old picture of herself. The story of the two friends left many emotional and soon people started sharing pictures of their friends in an attempt to get in touch with them.

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

The story went viral with over two lakh likes and over one lakh retweets as the reunion of the two best friends resonated with many. Here are some of the many reactions the viral tweet received.

She found her!!! Twitter really is beautiful! https://t.co/FV1uKWYq8D — Hakunamatata 🇸🇳 (@amina_ba_) November 26, 2018

This literally sounds like an animated Disney movie. I like it😭 https://t.co/XD3eqOL16e — Curtis McDonald IV🌐 (@ImToo_Mature4U) November 26, 2018

The fact that they actually found eachother‼️‼️‼️😭😭😭 I wish I could find my old bestie from my trip to Disney 7 years ago😭😭😭😭 This is beautiful af😭✨💕 https://t.co/3u4vVKTWo4 — 💧WavyLykeGravy🤙🏾♎️🏳️‍🌈 (@ShuffleBotSteph) November 26, 2018

i had a cruise bestie too, maybe i should do this lol https://t.co/zJoCJsJIsI — (-: (@bail1e3) November 26, 2018

Twitter found this girl in one day omg 😂 https://t.co/QSoKBc9vwL — Judes (@Judy_krajcik) November 26, 2018