How a red-tailed black cockatoo helped this Australian execute the ‘perfect’ proposal

While marriage proposals are a nerve-wracking moment, some people tend to ensure it is unique and different. And now, a man in Australia left netizens in absolute awe when he took the help of a red-tailed black cockatoo to pop the question to his partner.

A video of Erin going down on his knee the moment the bird delivers a special note to his partner was shared on the official Twitter handle of @AustraliaZoo and it soon went viral. “Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum,” read the tweet.

In the 1.45-minute clip, a zoo representative displays a red-tailed black cockatoo named Euli. The bird first picks a $5 note from Jesse, who has been picked by the representative among the crowd. However, on its second flight to Jesse, Euli delivers the special message. Here, take a look:

Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum. Planning that special moment this year? From proposals to elopements, visit https://t.co/EHeDxlUBuK & let the Crikey Crew help you say “I do!”

(Tag anyone who needs a helpful hint💍) pic.twitter.com/tRry7ujaG2 — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) January 2, 2021

Stunned by the surprise, Jesse can be seen nodding and accepting the proposal, leading to the crowd cheering for the couple. Interestingly, the zoo also has a website where people can plan to do similar proposals.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

Oh so awesome 👏 congratulations to the happy couple 🥂💖 — Jane Mitchell (aka Captain Buggernuts) 💪🤪☕️🐓 (@JaneMitch71) January 2, 2021

Awesome! — Jasmine Lane (@Jasmine78085583) January 3, 2021

Beautiful moment!! Congrats ❤️🥺 — ky🍃 (@denkylee) January 3, 2021

Amazing! Congratulations 👏 — Raymond (@EverybodyLuvs_) January 3, 2021

OMG!! Her face!!! So so beautiful. Congratulations to you both 😂 — Toni Turner (@lifewithtones) January 3, 2021