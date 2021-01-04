scorecardresearch
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

How a red-tailed black cockatoo helped this Australian execute the ‘perfect’ proposal

Interestingly, the zoo also has a website where people can plan to do similar proposals.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2021 3:10:27 pm
While marriage proposals are a nerve-wracking moment, some people tend to ensure it is unique and different. And now, a man in Australia left netizens in absolute awe when he took the help of a red-tailed black cockatoo to pop the question to his partner.

A video of Erin going down on his knee the moment the bird delivers a special note to his partner was shared on the official Twitter handle of @AustraliaZoo and it soon went viral. “Congratulations to our guests, Jesse and Erin, who popped the big question in the Crocoseum,” read the tweet.

In the 1.45-minute clip, a zoo representative displays a red-tailed black cockatoo named Euli. The bird first picks a $5 note from Jesse, who has been picked by the representative among the crowd. However, on its second flight to Jesse, Euli delivers the special message. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Stunned by the surprise, Jesse can be seen nodding and accepting the proposal, leading to the crowd cheering for the couple. Interestingly, the zoo also has a website where people can plan to do similar proposals.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions among netizens.

