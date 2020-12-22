Couple slide out of moving plane with their dog at La Guardia airport

A short while later, the flight was brought to a sudden halt and it was only later that the passengers were informed about the incident. (Source: Pixabay.com)

In a bizarre incident, two passengers and their dog used the emergency slide to slip out of a plane while it was taxiing out to a runway at New York’s La Guardia Airport. The incident held up the Delta flight bound for Atlanta for hours. The couple — 31-year-old Antonio Murdock and his companion Brianna Greco were arrested in the incident.

Brian Plummer, a passenger of Delta Flight 462 and an eyewitness, said as the flight began to move, Murdock stood up while ignoring a flight attendant’s instructions to sit, saying he had post-traumatic stress disorder, The New York Post reported. “If I sit down, I’ll freak out,” the man said, according to Plummer.

A short while later, the flight was brought to a sudden halt and passengers were informed about the incident. According to the news website, the man had forced open the cabin door, which had activated the emergency slide. He then along with his partner and dog slid out of the plane.

Murdock informed the Port Authority cops that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. The couple were charged with criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration, the website added.

The plane was forced to return to the gate and the passengers were put on another flight, The NBC reported. The aircraft was also checked by maintenance technicians post the incident.

