Thursday, June 03, 2021
Watch: Wild elephants walk 500 km after escaping natural reserve in China

Authorities in China have set up barriers to keep the animals away from residential zones.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 3, 2021 5:23:56 pm
elephant herd china, elephant herd escape, elephant herd, elephant herd cities, elephant escape, elephant climate change, elephant videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express news,The herd has been found roaming in farms, villages, and even cities.

A herd of Asian Elephants, who had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year, have now walked for over 500-kilometre and were spotted approaching the Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. Multiple videos of the wild elephants roaming across the farms and cities have gone viral on social media, triggering worrisome reactions among netizens.

Some videos captured the elephants crossing roads at night amid busy traffic, while others showed the massive creatures walking through the wilderness. It is not yet clear why they have left their natural home, or where they plan to go, according to state news agency Xinhua, CNN reported

Watch the video here:

Authorities in China have set up barriers to keep these animals away from residential zones. These measures include strategically parking trucks around river banks, adding electrified wire nets in rivers, and luring them with food. They hope these additions will guide them back to the mountains. No casualties have been reported, added the news website.

This herd has been the subject of amazement and wonder for many, with some questioning if this is a consequence of climate change.

