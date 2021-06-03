Watch: Wild elephants walk 500 km after escaping natural reserve in China

The herd has been found roaming in farms, villages, and even cities.

A herd of Asian Elephants, who had escaped a natural reserve in Pu’er city in Yunnan province in December last year, have now walked for over 500-kilometre and were spotted approaching the Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. Multiple videos of the wild elephants roaming across the farms and cities have gone viral on social media, triggering worrisome reactions among netizens.

Some videos captured the elephants crossing roads at night amid busy traffic, while others showed the massive creatures walking through the wilderness. It is not yet clear why they have left their natural home, or where they plan to go, according to state news agency Xinhua, CNN reported

A herd of wild elephants has been roaming into towns in southwest China. The animals have trekked 310 miles (500 km) north from a nature reserve. https://t.co/PJFxYYP2vB pic.twitter.com/CFjX3Yg3u4 — CNN (@CNN) June 3, 2021

Authorities in China have set up barriers to keep these animals away from residential zones. These measures include strategically parking trucks around river banks, adding electrified wire nets in rivers, and luring them with food. They hope these additions will guide them back to the mountains. No casualties have been reported, added the news website.

This herd has been the subject of amazement and wonder for many, with some questioning if this is a consequence of climate change.

This is really interesting. I wonder if other animals will start doing this as climate change gets worse https://t.co/abORwqxr0n — Whore, from StateFarm (@DL_MORMON_THUG) June 3, 2021

They know something the humans don’t, apparently. https://t.co/0d2mxRinGf — Kelan (@BILLTUCK23) June 3, 2021

So wishing we had a way to ask these sentient creatures why. https://t.co/Vz5QxqHd6d — Shelby Edwards (@STEWest) June 2, 2021