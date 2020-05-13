Viral Video: Herd of goats roam the streets in California, trigger hilarious reactions online

Shared on Twitter by a user Zach Roelands, the 1.11-minute viral clip features the goats wandering around the streets in San Jose. Shared on Twitter by a user Zach Roelands, the 1.11-minute viral clip features the goats wandering around the streets in San Jose.

While there have been several incidents of animals wandering off in the streets amid the ongoing lockdown across nations, a video of a herd of goats roaming around a neighbourhood in the US has left netizens amused.

Shared on Twitter by a user Zach Roelands, the 1.11-minute viral clip features the goats wandering around the streets in San Jose. “When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street,” wrote Roelands while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

The goats were finally escorted away with the help of resident dogs, the Evening Standard reported. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and triggered many reactions online. “You’ve goat to be kidding me,” exclaimed a user while another tweeted, “Goats rule the streets.”

You’ve goat to be kidding me. Sorry 😬 https://t.co/BgNhAWjk29 — Tasha Hinde (@tashahinde) May 13, 2020

On the bright side-there won’t be any need to mow the lawn for a while. https://t.co/MLliTz9gNr — Nip and Twig the Jack Russells. Corporals #ZSHQ (@NipRussell) May 13, 2020

Yeah you need to move out. This street belongs to the Goats now. https://t.co/Gw5NWvLjSD — Grace Frick. (@Frickwit) May 13, 2020

The takeover begins!!

I knew it! https://t.co/oeH9ZPRZBR — Drew (@drewee121) May 13, 2020

damn, could use some excitement in my neighborhood 😂😂🐐 https://t.co/XecSSH7H0K — KLM (@widespreadkim) May 13, 2020

