Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19

Viral Video: Herd of goats roam the streets in California, trigger hilarious reactions online

"When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street," wrote Roelands while sharing the clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2020 6:30:18 pm
herd of goats, herd of goats viral video, goats, funny goats viral video, California Shared on Twitter by a user Zach Roelands, the 1.11-minute viral clip features the goats wandering around the streets in San Jose.

While there have been several incidents of animals wandering off in the streets amid the ongoing lockdown across nations, a video of a herd of goats roaming around a neighbourhood in the US has left netizens amused.

Shared on Twitter by a user Zach Roelands, the 1.11-minute viral clip features the goats wandering around the streets in San Jose. “When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street,” wrote Roelands while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The goats were finally escorted away with the help of resident dogs, the Evening Standard reported. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on social media and triggered many reactions online. “You’ve goat to be kidding me,” exclaimed a user while another tweeted, “Goats rule the streets.”

