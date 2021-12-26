‘Love is universal emotion’: Elephant herd reunites with caretaker in heartwarming video

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, a herd of elephants can be seen rushing towards their caretaker after being apart for 14 months.

As seen in the video, the caretaker calls out to the herd as they wade through a shallow water body. Overjoyed at spotting him, the elephants move hurriedly and can also be heard trumpeting gleefully.

As the herd approaches him, the man pats them on their face. They show their affection by touching him with their trunk.

Watch the video here:

Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months.. Sound on pic.twitter.com/wSlnqyuTca — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 23, 2021

“This melts my heart. Those elephants love him and are thrilled to see him again. Incredibly sweet. Just listen to the sounds they are making. Sounds of joy,” commented a user.

See how netizens reacted to the video:

Love is the universal emotion. When we finally learn how animals really feel and think, we will drop to our knees in shame on how we treated them. — susan (@susanengel14) December 23, 2021

Gods most beautiful majestic creatures. I have loved elephants since I was a kid, and I tear up every time I see a video. They just shake me to my soul, they are my peace… — hollywould_of_ohio (@HollyWouldOfOh) December 23, 2021

Elephants are amazing. So smart. They form true bonds that last a lifetime with elephants, humans and other mammals alike. They’re my favorites!!! — Never stop fighting 🌊🌊🌊🆘 (@FoggyBottomBore) December 24, 2021

This melts my heart. Those elephants love him and are thrilled to see him again. Incredibly sweet. Just listen to the sounds they are making. Sounds of joy 🐘 — Coley B (@dreamsicle333) December 23, 2021

I know elephants can't smile but those elephants are smiling. pic.twitter.com/Cv3mYMvbgw — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) December 23, 2021

The video shared by Buitengebieden, a Twitter user from Netherlands has garnered over 3 million views. “Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months,” read the caption of the tweet.

A Twitter user identified the man as Derek Thompson. “He left his career as a Toronto firefighter to devote his life to caring for elephants. This is on the sanctuary in Thailand he and his wife Lek started,” the Twitter user commented.

Sangdeaun Lek Chailert’s sanctuary is renowned for fostering elephants. The Elephant Nature Park is an elephant rescue and rehabilitation center in Chiang Mai province, Northern Thailand. Several elephants, dogs, cats, buffaloes and many other animals live in the park.

Free of chains and boundaries, the animals are taken care of their physical and emotional scars by caretakers in the park. It was established in the 1990s.

Chailert, founder of the Elephant Nature Park, was invited to Washington, DC in 2010 by then US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to honor her as one of six Women Heroes of Global Conservation. She was named as one of Time Magazine’s Heroes of Asia for her work in conservation in 2005 and the Ford Foundation’s “Hero of the Planet” in 2001, as per Elephant Nature Park website.