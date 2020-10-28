‘Cow herd immunity’: Video captures herd of cattle running through UK town street

The unusual scene, which was caught on the hotel's CCTV camera shows the moment the cows stampeded down the empty roads

A herd of cattle ran down a street in UK’s Somerset county leaving people stunned and a video of the incident is now being shared on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, around 85 cows ran past the Phoenix Hotel in Chard town centre on the night of October 24.

Footage captured on the hotel’s CCTV camera shows the cows running down the roads which were empty due to the 10 pm curfew in place.

Watch the video here:

Moooove out the way! Bizarre moment herd of 85 COWS stampede down Somerset high street https://t.co/iW56k7Wse6 pic.twitter.com/DHJbWrWB8L — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 26, 2020

Reports said that police were alerted by onlookers and had to block several roads to safely round up the herd with some help from local residents. No injuries were reported.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

i bet they just heard about the decline in british food standards. — for the freedom of speech of all (@HjIii59158997) October 26, 2020

Cowid herd immunity anyone?https://t.co/K8Oj4GH203 — Siste ord i saken: (@segrov) October 26, 2020

No masks? No distancing? 😖🤦♂️😂 — Digital Jerseys (@Fasn_Designs) October 26, 2020

Typical cows not brainy enough to realise black friday sales is on a friday lol — lisa lou (@leillou3) October 26, 2020

Even cows are fed up of sitting down I guess. — M hussain (@Mhussai22145378) October 26, 2020

Is this in India? Cant be england , never seen as such an incident all my life. — M hussain (@Mhussai22145378) October 26, 2020

How are we not in an alternate universe?🤔 pic.twitter.com/tYufsDqAji — lord Dokusei 🇹🇹💀 (@lockwoodx3) October 26, 2020

