Wednesday, October 28, 2020
‘Cow herd immunity’: Video captures herd of cattle running through UK town street

The unusual scene, which was caught on the hotel's CCTV camera shows the moment the cows stampeded down the empty road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 28, 2020 6:24:04 pm
A herd of cattle ran down a street in UK’s Somerset county leaving people stunned and a video of the incident is now being shared on social media.

According to a Daily Mail report, around 85 cows ran past the Phoenix Hotel in Chard town centre on the night of October 24.

Footage captured on the hotel’s CCTV camera shows the cows running down the roads which were empty due to the 10 pm curfew in place.

Watch the video here:

Reports said that police were alerted by onlookers and had to block several roads to safely round up the herd with some help from local residents. No injuries were reported.

Here’s how people reacted to the video on social media:

