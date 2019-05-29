Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer wows judges with his performance on The Voice Australia

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga impressed judges at The Voice, a popular Australian reality show, The 42-year-old player, who sang Moment by Andrew Warlow, played for Zimbabwe from 1995 to 2003. A video of the audition was shared by Derek Alberts, a presenter on Television channel SuperSports.

“Incredible. Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer @henryolonga blew away the judges in The Voice Australia,” tweeted Derek along with the 2.20-minute clip, that soon went viral.

Incredible. Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer @henryolonga blew away the judges in The Voice Australia. pic.twitter.com/F1atWAS2fT — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) May 28, 2019

Olonga was the first black cricketer to play for his country. However, his promising career was cut short after he was forced to live in exile in England following the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where he wore a black armband to protest against then Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

Many, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, praised Olonga for his performance on the show.

This is bloody Fantastic … https://t.co/5WGaGWY7vw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 28, 2019

Henry Olonga.. knew he has a great smile but what a great voice and take a bow for your humility. https://t.co/hI7htAkH9d — rk (@radhabb) May 29, 2019

Henry Olonga played 30 tests & 50 ODIs for Zim, took many wickets including of greats like Sachin, made a stand against human rights abuses in Zim by selfish power-hungry politicians & his career suffered because of it and now we learn he has the voice of an Opera singer! https://t.co/7wslkW0J6M — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) May 29, 2019

Such a great voice 😄 https://t.co/aG2gvfhJ9S — Madhura Girish (@GirishMadhura) May 29, 2019