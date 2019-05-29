Toggle Menu
Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer wows judges with his performance on The Voice Australiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/henry-olonga-former-zimbabwe-test-cricketer-judges-the-voice-australia-5752764/

Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer wows judges with his performance on The Voice Australia

"Incredible. Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer @henryolonga blew away the judges in The Voice Australia," tweeted Derek along with the 2.20-minute clip, that soon went viral.

Zimbabwe Test cricketer, henry olonga. the voice australia, henry olonga sings voice show, singing show, The Voice Australia, trending, indian express, indian express news
Olonga was the first black cricketer to play for his country.

Former Zimbabwean cricketer Henry Olonga impressed judges at The Voice, a popular Australian reality show,  The 42-year-old player, who sang Moment by Andrew Warlow, played for Zimbabwe from 1995 to 2003. A video of the audition was shared by Derek Alberts, a presenter on Television channel SuperSports.

ALSO READ | ‘Innovators will innovate anywhere’: Police constable converts his lathi into flute

“Incredible. Former Zimbabwe Test cricketer @henryolonga blew away the judges in The Voice Australia,” tweeted Derek along with the 2.20-minute clip, that soon went viral.

Watch the video here:

Olonga was the first black cricketer to play for his country. However, his promising career was cut short after he was forced to live in exile in England following the 2003 Cricket World Cup, where he wore a black armband to protest against then Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe.

Many, including former England captain Michael Vaughan, praised Olonga for his performance on the show.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 As #JCBKiKhudayi continues to trend, MS Dhoni fans are having the last laugh!
2 ICC World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni's amazing knock against Bangladesh kicks off meme-fest online
3 'Innovators will innovate anywhere': Police constable converts his lathi into flute; video goes viral