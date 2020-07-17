‘Superman’ Henry Cavill builds gaming PC from scratch and documents it with video

With R&B singer Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.” Playing in the background, the video shows Cavill painstakingly assembling his PC piece by piece. (Picture credit: Henry Cavill/ Instagram) With R&B singer Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.” Playing in the background, the video shows Cavill painstakingly assembling his PC piece by piece. (Picture credit: Henry Cavill/ Instagram)

In his latest Instagram video, PC gamer and Hollywood actor Henry Cavill documented how he built a high-end gaming computer from from scratch.

The time lapse video shows the actor best known for playing Superman reading the manual to assembling the parts part by part, even documenting errors and reversals.

Sharing the time lapse video on Instagram, the actor wrote that “this kind of material isn’t for everyone” and that you “may see a lot of parts that you haven’t seen before.”

With R&B singer Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything” playing in the background, Cavill seems to have taken hours to assemble the computer.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted, the video has been viewed over 3 million views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Cavill has spoken multiple times in the past about his passion for gaming and was last seen in the Netflix series The Witcher, which is based on a wildly popular game.

