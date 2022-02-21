Helicopter crashes into water near Miami beach. Watch video

A helicopter with three passengers crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in US’ Florida near swimmers and sunbathers over the weekend. The video of the helicopter plunging into the ocean shared by the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) has taken the internet by storm.

The dramatic footage shows the helicopter suddenly crashing into the water as swimmers and paddlers are seen enjoying in the ocean metres away on Saturday. The BBC reported that eyewitness video showed people on the crowded beach swimming towards the helicopter to rescue the passengers.

The police wrote on Twitter that two out of three passengers in the helicopter were shifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” tweeted MBPD.

Watch the video:

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Netizens were terrified after watching the clip. “Well very scary – thought it was going to come down on us until we realized it was even closer to another group of people. Seemed like the pilot was doing his best to avoid the folks in the water,” commented a user.

that looks like it landed close to people…I am glad no one in the water was squished — Diana #WearAMask #Antifa is anti fascist 🇺🇸 💙 (@igneousidol) February 19, 2022

Saw this live, it was surreal — B-lo (@SaccAttackk) February 19, 2022

That pilot came over me while I was going through stilts ville and was fly reckless less than 20 ft over the water coming sideways even closer to the water. According to your video it was minutes prior to the crash. — John Ivan (@JohnIvanF) February 19, 2022

If you look closely starting from the 6th second there’s a little flash of light at the tail that happens before the helicopter goes down — The Chadix God (@TheChadixGod) February 19, 2022

Citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), The Independent reported that a probe has been initiated into the crash of the Robinson R44 helicopter.