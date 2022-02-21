scorecardresearch
Monday, February 21, 2022
Helicopter crashes into water near Miami beach. Watch video

The video of the helicopter plunging into the ocean shared by the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) has taken the internet by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 21, 2022 1:06:42 pm
Miami Beach helicopter crash, helicopter crash into sea, helicopter crash, Miami Beach, helicopter crash video, indian expressThe dramatic footage shows the helicopter suddenly crashing into the water as swimmers and paddlers are seen enjoying in the ocean metres away on Saturday.

A helicopter with three passengers crashed into the Atlantic Ocean in US’ Florida near swimmers and sunbathers over the weekend. The video of the helicopter plunging into the ocean shared by the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) has taken the internet by storm.

The dramatic footage shows the helicopter suddenly crashing into the water as swimmers and paddlers are seen enjoying in the ocean metres away on Saturday. The BBC reported that eyewitness video showed people on the crowded beach swimming towards the helicopter to rescue the passengers.

The police wrote on Twitter that two out of three passengers in the helicopter were shifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

“This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” tweeted MBPD.

Watch the video:

Netizens were terrified after watching the clip. “Well very scary – thought it was going to come down on us until we realized it was even closer to another group of people. Seemed like the pilot was doing his best to avoid the folks in the water,” commented a user.

Citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), The Independent reported that a probe has been initiated into the crash of the Robinson R44 helicopter.

