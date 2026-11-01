Heidi Klum’s transformation into ‘severed hand’ leaves fans stunned at Halloween bash

Heidi Klum is back with another bizarre Halloween transformation. This year, she turned herself into a giant, bloodied hand.

The supermodel arrived at the 25th edition of her annual Halloween party in New York City on Saturday. She sported an elaborate costume featuring exposed bones, tendons, and ligaments.

Klum made a dramatic entrance in a truck covered with red warning signs, accompanied by people dressed in yellow hazmat suits. Her costume featured an oversized hand with long, red-painted nails and rings, while her wrist appeared severed. Her face emerged from the centre of the palm, with only her eyes and mouth visible.