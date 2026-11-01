Heidi Klum’s transformation into ‘severed hand’ leaves fans stunned at Halloween bash

Heidi Klum is back with another bizarre Halloween transformation. This year, she turned herself into a giant, bloodied hand.
The supermodel arrived at the 25th edition of her annual Halloween party in New York City on Saturday. She sported an elaborate costume featuring exposed bones, tendons, and ligaments.
Klum made a dramatic entrance in a truck covered with red warning signs, accompanied by people dressed in yellow hazmat suits. Her costume featured an oversized hand with long, red-painted nails and rings, while her wrist appeared severed. Her face emerged from the centre of the palm, with only her eyes and mouth visible.
Heidi Klum’s Halloween hand
The jewellery included replicas of rings she regularly wears, including her wedding band from her husband Tom Kaulitz. The costume also featured a tattoo of his name on her ring finger.
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The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions. “Always surpasses expectations,” an Instagram user wrote. “we gotta hand it to you, this is iconic,” another user commented.
“could’ve given us 100 guesses and we wouldn’t have gotten it,” a third user reacted.
According to E! News, the idea came to Klum during last year’s Halloween celebrations. “I looked at my hand and I thought, ‘Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow,’” she said.
The transformation took approximately five to six hours. However, carrying the elaborate costume proved to be the biggest challenge. “Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it. It’s quite heavy,” Klum said.
Before the big reveal, the supermodel shared glimpses of her transformation on Instagram, keeping fans guessing about her final look.