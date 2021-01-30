scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 30, 2021
‘Hedges-Stock is my surname’: UK woman clarifies after being hounded with GameStop queries online

For the uninitiated, GameStop shot into the limelight after its shares went up astronomically. The little known firm saw its stocks rising after a group of Reddit users named 'WallStreetBets' kept buying shares from the company.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 30, 2021 3:55:47 pm
A UK-based journalist has been flooded with financial queries from netizens all over the world amid the stock fiasco of GameStop, an American gaming merchandise retailer. The journalist, however, is witnessing her ‘popularity’ soaring on social media not because she is some financial pundit but owing to her unique surname.

Zoah Hedges-Stocks recently took to Twitter to clarify that “Hedges-Stocks” was her surname and that she had nothing to do with stocks. “This is not a finance account. I do not have any trading advice. Hedges-Stocks is my surname,” Zoah wrote in block letters.

Since the tweet went viral, many were amused by the confusion the name created. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

