‘Hedges-Stock is my surname’: UK woman clarifies after being hounded with GameStop queries online

A UK-based journalist has been flooded with financial queries from netizens all over the world amid the stock fiasco of GameStop, an American gaming merchandise retailer. The journalist, however, is witnessing her ‘popularity’ soaring on social media not because she is some financial pundit but owing to her unique surname.

Zoah Hedges-Stocks recently took to Twitter to clarify that “Hedges-Stocks” was her surname and that she had nothing to do with stocks. “This is not a finance account. I do not have any trading advice. Hedges-Stocks is my surname,” Zoah wrote in block letters.

THIS IS NOT A FINANCE ACCOUNT. I DO NOT HAVE ANY TRADING ADVICE. HEDGES-STOCKS IS MY SURNAME. — Zoah Hedges-Stocks (@Zoah_HS) January 29, 2021

For the uninitiated, GameStop shot into limelight after its shares went up astronomically. The little-known firm saw its stocks rising after a group of Reddit users named ‘WallStreetBets’ kept buying shares from the company. The development has left those looking to invest money puzzled, unable to grasp the ongoings in the stock market.

Since the tweet went viral, many were amused by the confusion the name created. Here are some of the many reactions to the post:

Stop! Your surname can’t possibly be GameStop. — Your Fav Aunt (@MariettaHermosa) January 29, 2021

…I actually have a whole family of second cousins called Bond — Zoah Hedges-Stocks (@Zoah_HS) January 29, 2021

Why thank you! I am very single x — Zoah Hedges-Stocks (@Zoah_HS) January 29, 2021

Lol you’re like the person named Spam Risk who can never get anyone to pick up the phone. I forget who’s joke that was but it seems apt. — Dinkledash (@Dinkeldash) January 29, 2021