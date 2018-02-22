Twitter bursts with funny stories of people while they were on strong painkillers

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Starting a string of funny stories about being under the effect of sedatives, a writer kicked off a conversation on Twitter about the strange things you say and do when you're on strong painkillers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:11:12 pm
heavily sedated, sedated funny liners, sedated twitter reactions, sedated jokes, what happens when heavily sedated, indian express, indian express news What happens when you’re heavily sedated? These bizarre incidents will tell you. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
While alcohol has an aggressive effect on the brain and body through slowed reflexes, reduced coordination, warped thinking and poor judgement, did you know that heavy sedatives could also have a similar effect? Shedding light on the strange scenarios that it can result into, writer Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) kicked off a conversation about the strange things you say and do when you’re on strong painkillers.

Sharing one such funny incident from when she got ketamine after breaking her leg, Cliffe wrote, “I was convinced I was a Creamsicle (the orange and vanilla kind, to be clear.) Then they pulled my ski boot off while I was in the k-hole. The break was just above the ankle so I’m glad I was busy being a Creamsicle. (I was also on Versed so that’s probably why I didn’t realize I was actually a Dreamsicle.) I had asked them to just put me out cold before taking the boot off and they wouldn’t do it, just said ‘it’s going to hurt a LOT but you won’t form any memories of it’ and I was like ‘ok that still sounds like I’m going to feel a lot of pain in THIS version of my consciousness.’ Then I was a Dreamsicle, then I looked over and my ski boot was next to me and I had no memories of it coming off, so, you know, sorry Past Nicole.”

Starting a string of more such funny stories, she tweeted, “Okay, I am here for your amusing/terrifying medical sedation stories at the current time.”

Do you have a similar story to share?

