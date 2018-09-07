Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
VIDEO: Heathrow Airport witnessed a flash mob in Freddie Mercury’s honour and it’s amazing

As the singer worked at the airport as a baggage handler before winning hearts of millions of fans worldwide with his singing, it was an apt homage by the staff to their ‘former colleague’ who worked there around 50 years ago.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 7, 2018 8:38:57 pm
Heathrow Airport, Bohemian Rhapsody, Freddie Mercury, Freddie Mercury song, Freddie Mercury birthday, i want to break free, queen Freddie Mercury, flash mob, Heathrow Airport flash mob, viral news, indian express Heathrow baggage team along with British Airways colleagues danced to honour Freddie Mercury, who used to be a handler himself. (Source: Heathrow Airport/ Facebook)
Passengers at the busy Heathrow Airport were taken by surprise when they witnessed a flash mob at a terminal. Dressed in bright lemon yellow jackets and flaunting suave moustaches, baggage handlers and staffers of British Airways got together to shake a leg to evergreen song ‘I want to break free’. The charming performance was a tribute to legendary rock icon Freddie Mercury, the lead vocalist from 1970s rock band Queen. As the singer worked at the airport as a baggage handler before winning hearts of millions of fans worldwide with his singing, it was an apt homage by the staff to their ‘former colleague’ who worked there around 50 years ago.

The special performance was planned for weeks for the singer’s 72nd birth anniversary celebrated on September 7, 2018. It was also part of a promotion for Bohemian Rhapsody, the biographical film on the band and its industry-defining lead vocalist scheduled to be released in October.

Joining the “Freddie for a Day” initiative, the men dressed as him to raise awareness about AIDS, as the singer died in 1991 due to it. The special dance was choreographed by Lyndon Lloyd of Strictly Come Dancing-fame.

The airport had other tributes too, with arrival boards showing the band’s songs. The Queen’s tribute will continue at the airport in the coming month and a special memorabilia will be on display at departure area of Terminal 5 next month. Not just that any customer named Freddie, Frederick or his real name Farrokh will be invited along with their travelling companions to the British Airways first class lounge free-of-cost.

