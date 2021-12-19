Heart-warming video showing buffalo saving tortoise wins internet

While the rule of the animal kingdom is survival of the fittest, every now and then we come across videos showing animals helping other animals. The quick intelligence and instinctive empathy of the animals never cease to amaze people.

Videos such as a dog saving a baby deer from drowning have been documented and shared widely. Of late, one similar video of a buffalo saving a tortoise has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The short video, originally credited to TikTok user @manaskamran, has been shared multiple times by netizens, including Indian Forest Service officer Mr Susanta Nanda.

Buffalo saving a tortoise by turning it around 💕

In the video, one can see a buffalo struggling to flip over a tortoise that has fallen on its back. The buffalo succeeds in saving the tortoise after making persistent efforts. Notably, tortoises can die if they remain on their back for a long time as the position can dislocate and disrupt their vital organs, leave them immobile and also expose their soft underbelly to predators. It takes a lot of effort for tortoises to correct their position if they flip over.

In the video, people can be heard cheering on the buffalo in its attempt to save the tortoise. It appears that both the buffalo and the tortoise are in an animal sanctuary of sorts. According to a Twitter user, the video was taken at a zoo in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

This small but important act of kindness has left people in awe. A Twitter user exclaimed, “Amazing how he knew the turtle needed help!”