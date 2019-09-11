Heartwarming video of two boys affectionately hugging on NYC street goes viral

An adorable video of two toddlers running towards each other on a sidewalk in New York before locking into an affectionate embrace has gone viral on social media and warmed many hearts.

The moment between the two boys – Finnegan and Maxwell – was captured by the latter’s father Michael Cisneros and shared on Facebook along with a caption that read, “Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!!! If we could all be like this.”

According to a Huffingtonpost, the two boys were on their way back home when they saw each other. “They are always super excited to see each other, even if they’ve only been apart for a day or two,” Cisneros told the news website.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many gushing with adoration over the cute baby boys. “Now this will warm the coldest heart! Makes me smile every time,” commented a user on the viral post.